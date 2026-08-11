Apple’s product plans have not changed, one person familiar with the matter said, rejecting a report by Jefferies analyst Edison Lee.

The new iPhone Pro models will have glass on the front and back. The glass will also curve around the sides of the phone, with a metal band in the middle. The phones are known internally as V73 and V74, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans are confidential.

Apple had also tested a more extreme design that used even more glass and less metal. The company’s design studio supported this version, but Apple dropped it at an early stage. The company faced problems joining the glass panels and producing the design in large numbers.

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Apple is still working on a new look that will make the iPhone appear more like one continuous piece of glass. However, making a completely glass phone has proved difficult.

An Apple representative declined to comment.

Lee had reported that Apple had cancelled the all-glass iPhone after checking with suppliers. He also downgraded Apple shares, saying the decision could hurt the company’s plans to sell more expensive smartphones.

Apple shares fell as much as 2.8% in New York on Monday.

Apple usually finalises new iPhone designs about a year before they are launched. This means the 2027 iPhone plans are already being tested and are mostly finalised. However, Apple could still make changes if it faces unexpected problems.

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The iPhone is Apple’s biggest source of revenue and makes up roughly half of the company’s total revenue. iPhone sales have also been growing faster than other parts of Apple’s business. Sales rose 22% last quarter.

Apple is also preparing several new iPhone models before the 2027 anniversary phone.

Next month, Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone. This would be the biggest change to the iPhone’s design in its history.

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The company is also expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with major camera improvements. Apple is also planning a new dark red colour for the phones.

In the spring, Apple plans to launch the standard iPhone 18 and a new version of its cheaper iPhone 18e. It also plans to launch the second-generation iPhone Air.

The new iPhone Air is expected to have a second camera, a better processor and longer battery life.

Apple is also working on products beyond the iPhone, including smart glasses, AirPods with cameras and other AI-focused wearable and home devices.

The company’s growing product pipeline is expected to support John Ternus, who will become Apple’s new CEO on Sept. 1.