Apple’s AI-powered Siri likely to get delayed amid claims of inconsistent performance

Apple’s awaited AI upgrade for Siri has likely met with some inconsistencies, and the update is said to be delayed. Reportedly, Siri’s AI upgrade was scheduled to roll out with iOS 26.4 in March of 2026. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that it may not be released until May or even September of 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

It is suggested that Siri's AI-powered features are showing inconsistent reliability. Now, iOS 26.4 is reportedly slowed down, which means all AI-powered Siri features may not roll out at once, but gradually until May 2026. It is also speculated that some features have also been delayed until iOS 27 in September.

Gurman states that Apple has run into technical problems during testing, and Siri is not showing accurate, speedy, and reliable results as expected. Hence, the company will take strict measures before making the features live to the public.

It is also highlighted that Apple has shifted its focus to iOS 26.5 for internally testing Siri’s AI features. Now, the company may bring promised AI features such as personalisation, onscreen awareness, and cross-app action of Siri to the iOS update in May.

Advertisement

The Siri AI features were first teased in June 2024, raising hopes for the iPhone’s AI era. However, these features have been delayed for more than a year, causing growing frustration among users. In addition, it also raises eyebrows about Apple’s pace in the AI race compared with rivals.

While Apple may have delayed certain Siri AI features, a partial release may give the required push to Siri’s capabilities, which have been on the list for months now.

Apart from the awaited iOS 26.4 update, Apple will be releasing iOS 26.3 in the coming days. The update will consist of the new data transfer tool between Android and iPhone.