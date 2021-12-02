Apple’s App Store just picked out the top apps, games of 2021; here’s the full list

Apple has shared its list of the 2021 App Store Award winners including the best games and best apps for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and the Mac. The company picks 15 apps across categories every year, recognising the ones that helped users “tap into personal passions, discover creative outlets, connect with new people and experiences, and simply have fun”.

“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world. From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

Top apps for 2021 include Toca Life World that got picked as the iPhone app of the year, DAZN, the app the guided local sports culture bringing it to the world for everyone to enjoy, was picked as the Apple TV app for 2021. For the Apple Watch, weather app Carrot Weather won the top honours, while LumaFusion took it away for the iPad apps. On the Mac, Craft was the top pick. In games, the top winners across platforms were - League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, Myst, Space Marshals 3, and Fantasian.

Here are the 2021 App Store Award Winners:

Apps

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca.

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch.

Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited.

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr.

Games

iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games.

iPad Game of the Year: MARVEL Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation.

Mac Game of the Year: Myst, from Cyan.

Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian, from Mistwalker.

Besides picking apps and games, the App Store editors also pick a “Trend of the Year”. “The goal is to identify a movement that had a lasting impact on people’s lives, and to recognise the standout apps and games that met that moment,” Apple explains. For 2021, no surprise here, the Trend of the Year was “Connection”. This year’s trend winners are apps that brought people together in “meaningful ways” while also taking care of social, personal, and professional needs.

The trend winners for 2021 are:

Among Us!

Bumble

Canva

EatOkra

Peanut

For the whole list of winners for 2021: scroll down

Top free iPhone apps

TikTok

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Instagram

Snapchat

Facebook

Messenger

Google Maps

Gmail – Email by Google

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Amazon Shopping

Top paid iPhone apps

Procreate Pocket

HotSchedules

The Wonder Weeks

TouchRetouch

Facetune

Shadowrocket

75 Hard

Dark Sky Weather

Autosleep Track Sleep on Watch

SkyView

Top free iPhone games

Among Us!

Roblox

Project Makeover

Call of Duty: Mobile

Subway Surfers

High Heels!

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Water Sort Puzzle

Shortcut Run

Bridge Race

Top paid iPhone games

Minecraft

Heads Up!

Bloons TD 6

Monopoly

Geometry Dash

My Child Lebensborn

Plague Inc.

True Skate

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Incredibox

Top free iPad apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Disney+

Netflix

TikTok

Google Chrome

HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies

Hulu: Watch TV series & movies

Amazon Prime Video

Gmail — Email by Google

Top paid iPad apps

Procreate

GoodNotes 5

Notability

Duet Display

Toca Kitchen 2

Toca Life: Hospital

LumaFusion

Shadowrocket

Affinity Designer

Toca Life: Vacation

Top free iPad games

Among Us!

Roblox

Project Makeover

Phone Case DIY

Subway Surfers

Hair Challenge

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Tiles Hop – EDM Rush

Blob Runner 3D

Bridge Race

Top paid iPad games

Minecraft

Bloons TD 6

Geometry Dash

Monopoly

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Stardew Valley

Plague Inc.

Human: Fall Flat

Ultimate Custom Night

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Apple Arcade games

The Oregon Trail

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

Sneaky Sasquatch

Sonic Racing

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit

Skate City

PAC-MAN Party Royale

Cut the Rope Remastered

Hot Lava

Angry Birds Reloaded

Unlike the top apps and games' list that the Google Play Store shares for each region, the App Store list of winners is a global one.

Also Read: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Clubhouse, Truecaller Guardians among Google’s best Android apps of 2021 in India

Also Read: PUBG: New State crosses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store amid average ratings