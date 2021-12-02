scorecardresearch
Apple’s App Store just picked out the top apps, games of 2021; here’s the full list

The App Store called “connection” the biggest trend of the year.

Apple has shared its list of the 2021 App Store Award winners including the best games and best apps for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and the Mac. The company picks 15 apps across categories every year, recognising the ones that helped users “tap into personal passions, discover creative outlets, connect with new people and experiences, and simply have fun”.

“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world. From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

Top apps for 2021 include Toca Life World that got picked as the iPhone app of the year, DAZN, the app the guided local sports culture bringing it to the world for everyone to enjoy, was picked as the Apple TV app for 2021. For the Apple Watch, weather app Carrot Weather won the top honours, while LumaFusion took it away for the iPad apps. On the Mac, Craft was the top pick. In games, the top winners across platforms were - League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, Myst, Space Marshals 3, and Fantasian.

Here are the 2021 App Store Award Winners:

Apps

  • iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca.
  • iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch.
  • Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited.
  • Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group.
  • Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr.

Games

  • iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games.
  • iPad Game of the Year: MARVEL Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation.
  • Mac Game of the Year: Myst, from Cyan.
  • Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite.
  • Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian, from Mistwalker.

Besides picking apps and games, the App Store editors also pick a “Trend of the Year”. “The goal is to identify a movement that had a lasting impact on people’s lives, and to recognise the standout apps and games that met that moment,” Apple explains. For 2021, no surprise here, the Trend of the Year was “Connection”. This year’s trend winners are apps that brought people together in “meaningful ways” while also taking care of social, personal, and professional needs.

The trend winners for 2021 are:

  • Among Us!
  • Bumble
  • Canva
  • EatOkra
  • Peanut
Top apps on the App Store for 2021

For the whole list of winners for 2021: scroll down

Top free iPhone apps

  • TikTok
  • YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  • Instagram
  • Snapchat
  • Facebook
  • Messenger
  • Google Maps
  • Gmail – Email by Google
  • ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  • Amazon Shopping

Top paid iPhone apps

  • Procreate Pocket
  • HotSchedules
  • The Wonder Weeks
  • TouchRetouch
  • Facetune
  • Shadowrocket
  • 75 Hard
  • Dark Sky Weather
  • Autosleep Track Sleep on Watch
  • SkyView

Top free iPhone games

  • Among Us!
  • Roblox
  • Project Makeover
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Subway Surfers
  • High Heels!
  • Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  • Water Sort Puzzle
  • Shortcut Run
  • Bridge Race

Top paid iPhone games

  • Minecraft
  • Heads Up!
  • Bloons TD 6
  • Monopoly
  • Geometry Dash
  • My Child Lebensborn
  • Plague Inc.
  • True Skate
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Incredibox

Top free iPad apps

  • YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  • ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  • Disney+
  • Netflix
  • TikTok
  • Google Chrome
  • HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies
  • Hulu: Watch TV series & movies
  • Amazon Prime Video
  •  Gmail — Email by Google

Top paid iPad apps

  • Procreate
  • GoodNotes 5
  • Notability
  • Duet Display
  • Toca Kitchen 2
  • Toca Life: Hospital
  • LumaFusion
  • Shadowrocket
  • Affinity Designer
  • Toca Life: Vacation

Top free iPad games

  • Among Us!
  • Roblox
  • Project Makeover
  • Phone Case DIY
  • Subway Surfers
  • Hair Challenge
  • Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  • Tiles Hop – EDM Rush
  • Blob Runner 3D
  • Bridge Race

Top paid iPad games

  • Minecraft
  • Bloons TD 6
  • Geometry Dash
  • Monopoly
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s
  • Stardew Valley
  • Plague Inc.
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Ultimate Custom Night
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Apple Arcade games

  • The Oregon Trail
  • NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  • Sneaky Sasquatch
  • Sonic Racing
  • SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
  • Skate City
  • PAC-MAN Party Royale
  • Cut the Rope Remastered
  • Hot Lava
  • Angry Birds Reloaded

Unlike the top apps and games' list that the Google Play Store shares for each region, the App Store list of winners is a global one.

