Apple's Back to School is live: Discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more

Apple's Back to School offer is now live, bringing discounts and special deals across its MacBook, iPad, AirPods, and other product lineup. In addition to offers, the tech giant has also bundled accessories with selected purchases, allowing students and educators to save a huge amount on upgrading to a new Apple device.

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Apple Back to School sale

During the Back to School sale, students and teachers who buy an eligible Mac or iPad can choose a complimentary accessory such as AirPods, Apple Pencil, or AirTag. However, this offer is only eligible for online buyers.

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If you’re buying MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, you can get an AirTag 4-pack or AirPods 4 free with the purchase. If you choose AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), you’ll just have to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 or AirPods Pro 3 for Rs 13,000.

On purchase of iPad Air or iPad Pro, buyers can get free Apple Pencil Pro. If you choose AirTag 4 Pack, you will have to pay Rs 2,000 as an additional amount; for AirPods 4, you will have to pay Rs 2000, and for AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, you will have to pay Rs 7,000.

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Alongside these bundled offers, the educator savings have also reduced the prices of products such as the MacBook Air M5, which is available for just Rs 1,37,900, and the MacBook Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 2, 27,900.

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If you’re planning to buy an iPad, then the iPad Air will come at a starting price of Rs 83,900, and the iPad Pro will start at Rs 1,27,900.

If you're a college student, an educator, or a parent buying for a student, you can take advantage of Apple's education pricing and Back to School offers. To access the discounts, simply verify your eligibility through UNiDAYS online or visit an Apple Retail Store.