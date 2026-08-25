Apple’s CEO transition begins: iPhone-maker holds farewell for Tim Cook ahead of John Ternus’ takeover

Must read: Apple may hike iPhone prices next month, after Samsung and Google phone hikes

Cook also shared his remarks at the farewell event and acknowledged his partner, Mike. According to someone familiar with the event, this was notable because Cook rarely talks about his personal life publicly.

The event marked the end of Cook’s tenure and the beginning of the transition to Ternus. While Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO, he is not leaving Apple entirely. He will become Apple’s executive chairman starting September 1 to work with governments and policymakers around the world. In addition, Cook’s executive assistant will also remain at Apple and will continue working for Ternus, suggesting that Apple wants to preserve existing structures and routines.

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Must read: iPhone Ultra launch in September: What early users think of Apple’s first foldable

Amid the transition, Apple is set to launch new products in September, including iPhone 18 Pro models and the company's first foldable device, the iPhone Ultra. It suggests that Ternus will take the stage at the Apple event to announce these products. Alongside these products, Apple will also roll out iOS 27 update with revamped Siri and other AI features.