Apple’s CEO transition begins: iPhone-maker holds farewell for Tim Cook ahead of John Ternus’ takeover

Tim Cook, Apple’s Chief Executive for over 15 years, will be stepping down by the end of August, and John Ternus, the company’s engineering and hardware head, will be taking over Cook’s role, starting September 1. Just a week before his step-down, Apple hosted a farewell on August 23, 2026, and also celebrated his 15th anniversary as CEO at the company’s campus, as per The Information report.
Reportedly, around 200 Apple employees and guests gathered at the Caffè Macs cafeteria to celebrate Cook. The band OneRepublic also performed at the event, and several prominent Apple figures, including Laurene Powell Jobs, Steve Jobs’ wife, Jeff Williams, Apple’s former COO, Eddy Cue, Apple’s services chief, and Ternus, paid tribute and gave speeches praising Cook's tenure.