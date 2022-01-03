Apple’s expected 2022 line-up: iPhone 14, redesigned MacBook Air, and more

Apple’s all set to launch a whole list of devices in 2022 and Mark Gurman has written about his expectations in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter. Gurman’s expectations for this year includes the iPhone 14 series with a design upgrade, a redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and other devices.

According to Gurman’s predictions, at least some of the iPhone 14 models set to launch this year will have a hole-punch display. This is one of the biggest design upgrades being predicted for the smartphones in a while and other sources, like Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, has also talked about this.

So, does this mean that the signature notch on the iPhones might finally be removed? It could happen. And the notched display could be replaced by a small circular cutout to house the front camera, like on most Android devices. In all likelihood, Apple might move the Face ID system under the display.

Apple also might have a redesigned MacBook Air on the cards with the new M2 chip powering it all. According to Gurman, the M2 is going to be “marginally faster” than the M1 and he expects the chip to have an 8-core CPU like the M1 chip along with a 9-core or 10-core GPU. If this turns out to be true it would be an upgrade over the 7-core or 8-core GPU that’s present on the current MacBook Airs.

Apple might also launch a smaller Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro desktop tower, as Gurman expects, with up to a 40-core CPU and 128-core GPU. A new Mac mini and a larger iMac is also being expected.

It is also possible that 2022 might be the year that Apple moves away from using Intel processors on the Macs to using only its own chips. When Apple had announced its own chips in June 2020, the company had said that the changeover from Intel to its own silicone would take about two years.

Predictions for 2022 also include the much-awaited AR/VR headset that might be announced in WWDC 2022. But as Gurman warns, it is possible that it might be postponed.

Besides these, an iPhone SE with 5G, an iPad Pro with wireless charging support, and a more rugged version of the Apple Watch are expected in 2022.

