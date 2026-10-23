Apple’s first foldable iPhone faces a demand surge: 14 million shipments now expected

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iPhone Duo orders - Apple reportedly raises shipment target to 14 million

According to DigiTimes, Apple has increased its iPhone Duo shipment target from 9.7 million to 14 million units over a 12-month period. The revised target represents an increase of approximately 44%, with supply-chain sources attributing the move to stronger-than-expected consumer demand.

The demand became apparent shortly after pre-orders opened on October 16. According to MacRumors, US delivery estimates moved to January 25 across all configurations within 30 minutes of pre-orders beginning. Apple had also described demand for the device as “nothing short of extraordinary” in a statement to the Financial Times.

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The revised target covers a 12-month period, rather than just the remaining months of 2026. However, the shipment figure remains a reported target, not a confirmed number of devices sold or delivered.

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Manufacturing challenges could affect iPhone Duo supply

Despite the reported demand, increasing production may not be straightforward. DigiTimes has pointed to manufacturing challenges involving assembly, displays and hinges that could affect how quickly suppliers ramp up output.

The development comes as the foldable smartphone market is expected to expand. DigiTimes forecasts global foldable smartphone shipments to grow 25.7% in 2026 and 59.1% in 2027, up from 7.4% in 2025. Apple’s entry into the segment is expected to contribute to this expansion.

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iPhone Duo India availability - High price, limited launch-day stock

For Indian buyers, the reported increase in Apple’s shipment target comes as the iPhone Duo enters the market at a starting price of ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB variant. According to a Gadgets Now report, those looking to buy the device today, October 23, on launch day need to check Apple’s online store for available in-store pickup slots. Availability may depend on local stock, making it important to check before visiting a store.

However, DigiTimes’ reported increase in Apple’s shipment target refers to global supply. It remains unclear whether the higher target will translate into better availability for Indian buyers.

While the higher target signals confidence in demand, actual shipments will depend on Apple’s ability to address production constraints and deliver devices at scale.