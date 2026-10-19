Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook could arrive in November with OLED display, but there’s a catch

MUST READ | iPhone Duo pre-orders: Delivery dates shift to January 2027 within minutes

OLED display, Dynamic Island and touch-friendly macOS

The upcoming MacBook is expected to feature an OLED display, marking a first for Apple's Mac lineup. Unlike the mini-LED display in current high-end MacBook Pro models, OLED can turn off individual pixels for deeper blacks and stronger contrast. Reports also suggest the laptop could replace the existing display notch with a smaller, iPhone-style Dynamic Island.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is preparing touch-focused changes to macOS 27. Menus could appear around your finger when you tap controls, while other options may adjust based on previous interactions. Menu bar controls could also become larger for easier selection. The laptop is expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and could be significantly lighter, although the extent of any thickness reduction remains unclear.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | What does the “i” in iPhone actually stand for? The answer goes back to 1998

November 6 release possible, but M6 Pro and Max may be skipped

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Stores are scheduled for a major display reset overnight between November 5 and 6, suggesting the new laptop could reach customers on November 6. Tom's Guide reports that pre-orders could open around October 30, although neither date has been officially confirmed.

The processor lineup could be another talking point. Rather than the expected M6 Pro and M6 Max, the touchscreen MacBook may use M5 Pro or M5 Max chips. Tom's Guide also discusses a possible M5 Ultra configuration. Reports suggest Apple is skipping higher-end M6 variants as it shifts focus towards the M7 generation, which could arrive towards the end of 2027. Apple has not confirmed the laptop's specifications, pricing or launch plans.