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Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro could be unveiled today: What we know

Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro could be unveiled today: What we know

Apple is introducing its first MacBook Pro with a touchscreen and OLED display as part of its ‘Pro and Tell’ event. The new models include 14-inch and 16-inch variants powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, with pricing expected to be higher than current models.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 11:18 AM IST
Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro could be unveiled today: What we knowTouchscreen MacBook Pro could debut today.

Apple is expected to unveil its first-ever MacBook Pro with a touchscreen display today, October 28, 2026. Last week, Apple’s Greg Joswiak announced a “Pro and Tell” launch week to unveil its new products across the iPad and Mac lineup. On October 26, Apple unveiled the new-generation iPad Mini, and a day after we saw the debut of 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 Pro chip and M6 iMac. Now, we can expect another launch announcement around its touchscreen MacBook Pro model.

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Must read: Apple MacBook Pro M6 launched in India starts at ₹2,39,900: Check specs and new features

MacBook Pro With Touchscreen: What to expect?

Reports suggest Apple could launch two touchscreen MacBook Pro models: a 14-inch and a 16-inch. It is expected to have a slimmer, lightweight design with an OLED display and Dynamic Island placed at the centre of the display.

In terms of performance, the touchscreen MacBook Pro will likely skip the new M6 or M6 Pro chips and could be powered by the existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. However, buyers could end up paying even higher prices for the new models, with the addition of a touchscreen and OLED display potentially pushing up the cost compared with the current MacBook Pro lineup.

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Must read: Apple iMac M6 launched in India at ₹1,74,900: Check AI features, performance and sale date

In terms of pricing, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the 14-inch variant for the touchscreen MacBook Pro could cost $2,899 (around Rs 2,76,000), and the 16-inch variant could cost $3,399 (around Rs 3,24,000). For comparison, the 14-inch and 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro models cost $2,199 and $2,699 in the US. However, India availability and price are yet to be confirmed.

The company is hosting a private “Pro and tell” media experience in Los Angeles at 10 am Pacific Time, which translates to 10:30 pm IST on October 28. The new laptops could be announced ahead of the event, with invited media expected to get hands-on time with the devices.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 11:18 AM IST
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