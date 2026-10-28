Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro could be unveiled today: What we know

MacBook Pro With Touchscreen: What to expect?

Reports suggest Apple could launch two touchscreen MacBook Pro models: a 14-inch and a 16-inch. It is expected to have a slimmer, lightweight design with an OLED display and Dynamic Island placed at the centre of the display.

In terms of performance, the touchscreen MacBook Pro will likely skip the new M6 or M6 Pro chips and could be powered by the existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. However, buyers could end up paying even higher prices for the new models, with the addition of a touchscreen and OLED display potentially pushing up the cost compared with the current MacBook Pro lineup.

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In terms of pricing, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the 14-inch variant for the touchscreen MacBook Pro could cost $2,899 (around Rs 2,76,000), and the 16-inch variant could cost $3,399 (around Rs 3,24,000). For comparison, the 14-inch and 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro models cost $2,199 and $2,699 in the US. However, India availability and price are yet to be confirmed.

The company is hosting a private “Pro and tell” media experience in Los Angeles at 10 am Pacific Time, which translates to 10:30 pm IST on October 28. The new laptops could be announced ahead of the event, with invited media expected to get hands-on time with the devices.