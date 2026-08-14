Apple’s foldable iPhone may not launch in India; Likely to be a US-only launch amid supply crunch

iPhone Ultra may skip India launch

Apple is reported to delay the actual sale of iPhone Ultra in some countries. While the global announcement could go live in September, its availability could come several months later. The report also cited a Chinese component supplier who said Apple may not have enough units initially, and that the foldable is yet to be tested or certified in certain markets. In addition, the device is expected to be expensive, which could affect Apple's launch strategy.

Initially, the iPhone Ultra supply may remain limited to the US market, with other major markets such as China receiving the device later. While the market availability is yet to be confirmed, it was previously reported that the foldable iPhone could be produced in very limited quantities during launch.

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Alongside iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro models are also said to face supply challenges, resulting in limited availability at launch and potentially longer waiting times for customers in some markets.

iPhone Ultra launch

Apple is expected to host the launch event on September 9, 2026. It is said to be a physical event, with new CEO John Ternus taking the stage to announce the new iPhone 18 Pro models and the first-ever iPhone Ultra. As the timeline nears, we can expect the launch announcement any day now, although Apple has yet to officially confirm the event date or the products expected to be unveiled.