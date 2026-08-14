Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Apple’s foldable iPhone may not launch in India; Likely to be a US-only launch amid supply crunch

Apple’s foldable iPhone may not launch in India; Likely to be a US-only launch amid supply crunch

Apple is reported to delay the actual sale of the iPhone Ultra in some countries amid a supply crunch. Here's what we know about the foldable so far.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 4:58 PM IST
Apple’s foldable iPhone may not launch in India; Likely to be a US-only launch amid supply crunchiPhone Ultra launch faces major supply constraints ahead of September debut.

In September 2026, Apple is expected to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 series. However, the foldable may skip a global release, and it could be market-specific. As per a ChannelNews Australia report, Apple may keep the iPhone Ultra exclusive to the US market. While there is no confirmation, it is anticipated that the possible reasons could be limited supply and concerns about the phone’s high price.

Advertisement

Must read: Apple iPhone Ultra vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Features, display, camera and specs compared

iPhone Ultra may skip India launch

Apple is reported to delay the actual sale of iPhone Ultra in some countries. While the global announcement could go live in September, its availability could come several months later. The report also cited a Chinese component supplier who said Apple may not have enough units initially, and that the foldable is yet to be tested or certified in certain markets. In addition, the device is expected to be expensive, which could affect Apple's launch strategy.

Initially, the iPhone Ultra supply may remain limited to the US market, with other major markets such as China receiving the device later. While the market availability is yet to be confirmed, it was previously reported that the foldable iPhone could be produced in very limited quantities during launch.

Advertisement

Must read: iOS 27 beta 5 reveals six unreleased iPhones; Foldable iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 series and other models spotted

Alongside iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro models are also said to face supply challenges, resulting in limited availability at launch and potentially longer waiting times for customers in some markets.

iPhone Ultra launch

Apple is expected to host the launch event on September 9, 2026. It is said to be a physical event, with new CEO John Ternus taking the stage to announce the new iPhone 18 Pro models and the first-ever iPhone Ultra. As the timeline nears, we can expect the launch announcement any day now, although Apple has yet to officially confirm the event date or the products expected to be unveiled.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more