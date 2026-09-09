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Not iPhone Ultra, not iPhone Fold, Apple’s foldable iPhone will be named …

Not iPhone Ultra, not iPhone Fold, Apple’s foldable iPhone will be named …

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone tonight, but the biggest surprise could be its branding, with a new report pointing to a name different from earlier rumours.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Not iPhone Ultra, not iPhone Fold, Apple’s foldable iPhone will be named …Apple’s foldable iPhone could debut as the iPhone Duo with a $2,000 starting price. (Photo: AI Generated)

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone could arrive with a name that few expected. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to call its first foldable smartphone the “iPhone Duo”, moving away from the iPhone Ultra and iPhone Fold names that have dominated speculation.

Must Read: Apple Event 2026: How to watch live in India, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

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The device is expected to be introduced at Apple’s event tonight, but Gurman reports that it may not go on sale until October. The foldable is also expected to start at $2,000 (approximately ₹1.90 lakh) for the 256GB model, while higher-storage versions could reach around $3,000 (approximately ₹2.84 lakh), making it one of Apple’s most expensive products yet.

iPhone Duo could be the final name

For months, the foldable has been referred to as the iPhone Ultra, including internally at Apple. Gurman had previously reported that people inside the company used the Ultra name, although he had cautioned that this did not necessarily mean it would become the final branding.

Must Read: Apple’s most ambitious iPhone yet? The decade-long road to its $2,000+ foldable

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The latest report changes that expectation. Gurman now says Apple is going with iPhone Duo, a name that appears to highlight the phone’s two-screen design. The name had surfaced in speculation earlier, but there was no strong evidence that Apple would use it officially.

$2,000 starting price, October availability

The iPhone Duo is expected to start at $2,000 (approximately ₹1.90 lakh) with 256GB storage, according to Gurman. Higher-capacity versions could push the price to around $3,000 (approximately ₹2.84 lakh). That makes the entry-level model cheaper than some earlier estimates, which had suggested Apple could price the foldable at $2,000-$2,500.

However, you may have to wait beyond the launch event to buy it. Gurman reports that the foldable is not expected to arrive until October at the earliest. Apple is expected to unveil the device alongside its new iPhone lineup tonight, but the company has not officially confirmed the name, price or availability.

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For now, iPhone Duo appears to be the name to watch when Apple takes the stage.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 12:27 PM IST
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