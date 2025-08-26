Apple's fourth official store to open in Pune soon: Check date, location and more

Apple has announced that its first official retail store in Pune, named Apple Koregaon Park, will open its doors on 4 September at 1 pm IST. The launch adds to the company’s expanding retail footprint in India, coming just days ahead of its annual global event, where the iPhone 17 series is expected to debut.

The Pune outlet will be located at The KOPA, Koregaon Park, Pune, and will become Apple’s fourth retail store in the country, following Mumbai, Delhi and the soon-to-open Bengaluru Hebbal location. Until recently, the company had relied largely on authorised resellers and online channels, but its focus has shifted towards dedicated stores where customers can directly engage with its products and services.

The Koregaon Park storefront features artwork inspired by the peacock, India’s national bird, symbolising pride and vibrancy. The design reflects Apple’s creative approach to each store opening, similar to the Bengaluru Hebbal theme revealed last week.

At the new Pune location, visitors will be able to explore Apple’s complete product range, try out the latest features, and access personalised assistance from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses and business teams. Customers will also have the opportunity to join Today at Apple sessions, which are free, interactive workshops covering photography, music, art, coding and more.

Ahead of the opening, Apple has shared exclusive wallpapers, a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by Pune, and further details about the store on its official website. The launch underlines the company’s long-term commitment to India, which remains one of its fastest-growing markets.