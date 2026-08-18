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Apple’s Future revealed: Unreleased iPhone Ultra, M6 MacBooks, and Camera-Equipped AirPods Exposed in macOS Code

Apple’s Future revealed: Unreleased iPhone Ultra, M6 MacBooks, and Camera-Equipped AirPods Exposed in macOS Code

Apple just accidentally gave the world a sneak peek at its secret potential product pipeline and it was hidden inside its own software!

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Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 9:21 AM IST
Apple’s Future revealed: Unreleased iPhone Ultra, M6 MacBooks, and Camera-Equipped AirPods Exposed in macOS CodeApple’s upcoming devices teased by macOS Tahoe 26.7 code include Macs, iPads, AirPods and smart home products.

The release candidate for macOS Tahoe 26.7, seeded to developers ahead of its public rollout, contains hundreds of internal code strings that outline Apple’s upcoming hardware release calendar. From foldable smartphones to camera-packed wearables, the update strongly points towards what outgoing CEO Tim Cook’s team has been cooking up behind closed doors.

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Here is everything the code just spoiled for tech enthusiasts and investors alike, as per reports from MacRumors and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. 

The Foldable 'iPhone Ultra' & iPhone 18 Lineup

The biggest reveal tucked inside the firmware is clear references to Apple's fall 2026 flagship slate. Beyond standard codenames for the iPhone 18 Pro (V63) and iPhone 18 Pro Max (V64), developers uncovered code for V68, which is believed to be the highly anticipated foldable iPhone Ultra.

Must Read: Should You Buy an iPhone 17 Now or Wait for iPhone 18? Here's What You Need to Know

Additionally, early code references to an "iPhone Air 2" (V62) suggest Apple is already working on its second-generation ultra-thin model, targeted for an early 2027 debut.

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A Massive Smart Home Push: 'homeOS' Revealed

Apple appears ready to take on Amazon and Google in the smart home arena. The macOS build references Pebble, the rumoured internal name for Apple's upcoming homeOS, first revealed by Bloomberg.

Code strings point toward two distinct smart displays (codenamed J490 and J491) one tabletop version with a built-in stand and another designed for wall mounting. 

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro launch could make older iPhones costlier, here’s what to expect

The leak also features a mystery home accessory (J229) equipped with environmental sensors and acoustic monitoring, sparking speculation that an Apple-branded security camera or sensor node is in the works.

Wild Audio Tech: AirPods With Built-In Cameras

Perhaps the most intriguing discovery involves wearable audio. The update references codename B790, described as an AirPods model featuring an active camera feed. A specific system error message, "B790 start image stream failed for left bud" more or less confirms that Apple is testing real-time computer vision capabilities directly on ear-worn hardware.

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M6 MacBooks and OLED iPads

On the computing front, the code reveals that Apple is prepping an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the next-generation M6 chip (J804), along with refreshed iMac configurations (J833/J834). iPad fans can also look forward to an upcoming iPad mini (J510/J511) expected to feature a vibrant OLED display and the A19 Pro processor.

What This Means for Consumers

Software leaks directly from Apple’s operating systems are historically the most reliable indicators of near-term product launches. With Apple’s September launch just weeks away, expect several of these devices, starting with at least the iPhone 18 Pro series, to make their official public debut very soon.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma

I cover everything related to technology and automobiles. My goal is simple: take the complicated, jargon-heavy world of tech and cars and break it down into plain English. I don’t see the point in using big words for the sake of it. If I can’t explain a new smartphone processor or a hybrid engine in a way that’s easy to understand and genuinely interesting to read, then I’m not doing my job properly.

My writing tends to be a little unconventional, often throwing in a quick one-liner to keep things moving. I’m genuinely obsessed with how things work, whether it’s the physics behind a new racing game or the mechanics of an electric vehicle. For me, the best part of this job is finding a straightforward way to tell a complex story. If it involves a screen, a controller or four wheels, I make sure I know everything there is to know about it.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 9:17 AM IST
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