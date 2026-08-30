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Apple’s growth under CEO Tim Cook: The journey from $350 billion to $5 trillion

Apple’s growth under CEO Tim Cook: The journey from $350 billion to $5 trillion

Apple hit the 1 trillion mark in August 2018, and it took 38 years post-IPO to achieve this success.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 30, 2026 6:00 PM IST
Apple’s growth under CEO Tim Cook: The journey from $350 billion to $5 trillion John Ternus will inherit Apple at an interesting point as Apple is under pressure to prove that its AI strategy can deliver meaningful benefits

Apple touched the $5 trillion market capitalisation mark on July 28, 2026, marking a historic milestone for CEO Tim Cook, just weeks before he hands over the reins on September 1. With the milestone, Apple also reclaimed its position as the world's most valuable company, ahead of Nvidia.

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The number showcases Cook’s dedicated 15-year run at Apple. When he took charge from Steve Jobs on August 24, 2011, Apple was valued at $348 billion. Under his leadership, the company delivered a 2,180% return in share price, effectively adding around $32 million in shareholder value every hour of his tenure.

Also read: Why Steve Jobs picked Tim Cook as CEO: Story behind Apple's biggest succession bet

Apple’s market capitalisation journey under Tim Cook

Apple hit the 1 trillion mark in August 2018, and it took 38 years post-IPO to achieve this success. In just two years, the company was valued at $2 trillion in 2020 on pandemic-driven demand, and by January 2022 it had crossed $3 trillion on the back of its services business.

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The fourth trillion came in October 2025, driven by strong iPhone sales and institutional investment. The $5-trillion milestone was reached in less than a year, in July, 2026. Under Cook’s tenure, his biggest bet was Apple's ecosystem with services such as iCloud and Apple Pay, rather than solely relying on iPhone sales.
 
He also leaned towards aggressive share buybacks that cut outstanding stock by roughly 44%, and a comparatively capital-light approach to AI by leasing infrastructure rather than building it from scratch.

Must read: How long was Tim Cook CEO of Apple? Here is how long he led the iPhone maker

However, Apple is again facing challenges amid the AI book. The company's market cap has fallen from around $5 trillion to about $4.5 trillion. This happened after investors sold Apple shares following its earnings results. Three major concerns are highlighted:

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  • Higher hardware costs because of the global memory shortage.
  • Doubts about Apple’s AI strategy, particularly whether its delayed AI features and revamped Siri can actually generate meaningful revenue
  • Regulatory challenges, especially in markets such as China.

Now, John Ternus will inherit Apple at an interesting point as Apple is under pressure to prove that its AI strategy can deliver meaningful benefits to consumers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 30, 2026 6:00 PM IST
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