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Apple’s HomeView hub could be the centrepiece

Apple's upcoming smart home hub, reportedly named HomeView, is expected to feature a touchscreen display and support Siri. Bloomberg reports that the device will serve as a central point for controlling connected home devices.

According to Gurman's reporting, the hub will be available in two designs - a tabletop version and a wall-mounted model. The device could make it easier for users to access home controls and other information without relying solely on an iPhone. Apple has not officially announced the product or confirmed its final specifications.

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New Apple TV and HomePod mini also expected

The reported lineup also includes an updated Apple TV set-top box and a new HomePod mini. Gurman has reported that Apple is preparing both devices for a refresh, with upgraded hardware expected to support its broader software plans.

The Apple TV focuses on streaming and television-based entertainment, while the HomePod mini serves as a compact smart speaker. Alongside the new hub, refreshed versions could strengthen Apple's connected home offering. However, the company will need to confirm pricing and final specifications.

Apple has not officially announced the complete lineup. Reported plans point to a broader smart home push, but final product details will become clear only when Apple makes its announcements.