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Apple’s HomeView hub, refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini to launch October 13

Apple’s HomeView hub, refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini to launch October 13

A new product category could give Apple another way to bring connected devices into its ecosystem, as the company prepares to revisit its home hardware lineup.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Apple’s HomeView hub, refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini to launch October 13Apple may expand its smart home lineup with a new hub and upgraded devices.

Apple reportedly plans to expand its smart home portfolio with a new display-equipped hub, an updated Apple TV, and a refreshed HomePod mini. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company plans to introduce these devices as part of a broader push into the smart home market. The move could give Apple a stronger presence in a segment where rivals such as Amazon and Google already offer dedicated home hubs.

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For Apple, the reported launch also offers a chance to bring its home devices closer together, with Siri expected to play an important role in the experience. The three products are expected to serve different purposes, but their combined launch could mark a significant expansion of Apple's home technology lineup.

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Apple’s HomeView hub could be the centrepiece

Apple's upcoming smart home hub, reportedly named HomeView, is expected to feature a touchscreen display and support Siri. Bloomberg reports that the device will serve as a central point for controlling connected home devices.

According to Gurman's reporting, the hub will be available in two designs - a tabletop version and a wall-mounted model. The device could make it easier for users to access home controls and other information without relying solely on an iPhone. Apple has not officially announced the product or confirmed its final specifications.

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New Apple TV and HomePod mini also expected

The reported lineup also includes an updated Apple TV set-top box and a new HomePod mini. Gurman has reported that Apple is preparing both devices for a refresh, with upgraded hardware expected to support its broader software plans.

The Apple TV focuses on streaming and television-based entertainment, while the HomePod mini serves as a compact smart speaker. Alongside the new hub, refreshed versions could strengthen Apple's connected home offering. However, the company will need to confirm pricing and final specifications.

Apple has not officially announced the complete lineup. Reported plans point to a broader smart home push, but final product details will become clear only when Apple makes its announcements.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 10:04 AM IST
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