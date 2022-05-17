Apple’s iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 rolls out: Here are updates coming in

Apple has rolled out iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 for iPhones and iPads. The software updates are live so you can just head over to the “Settings” on your devices, click on

“General” and then on “Software updates” and get going if you don’t see the prompt.

Both iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 follow the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates that rolled out earlier this year and the 0.1 incrementation implies that these aren’t big updates, per day, but they do bring in some new features.

“iOS 15.5 includes enhancements to Apple Podcasts, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, and other features and bug fixes,” Apple says.

Some of these features include a new setting on Apple Podcasts that bring in a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically deletes older ones.

The update will allow Apple Cash customers on the Wallet app to send and request money from their Apple Cash card.

Some Apple users were facing issues with home automations failing when triggered by people arriving or leaving, the new software updates fix that issue. The company said that there are more than 25 security fixes in the new updates but none of these “were being actively exploited to Apple’s knowledge”, but users are encouraged to get the new updates the soonest possible to be safe.

One of the important features coming in with iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 involves a communication safety setting for Messages that gives “parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or attempt to send photos that contain nudity”.

“Safety warnings in Messages contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity,” Apple explained.

Also Read: Apple Music has a bug that is installing the app directly to the iPhone dock on download

Also Read: Apple likely to launch a cheaper Apple TV soon: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo