Apple’s iPhone 17 could break a 15-year flagship record; Here’s how

Must read: Planning to buy iPhone 17? Apple likely to increase prices today; What to expect

iPhone 17 to be 15-year-old recothe rd

After iPhone 4, the current iPhone 17 could hold the title of longest-running flagship. No other iPhone has broken this record for such a long period. The iPhone 4 was the mainline flagship for 477 days, 16 months.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 launch is not expected until spring 2027. As a result, iPhone 17 could remain Apple's latest flagship for 550 days, roughly 18 months, which is longer than iPhone 4's nearly 16-month run. Therefore, it could set a new record for the longest period that a standard iPhone remains at the top of Apple's lineup.

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However, there is a major distinction between the iPhone 4 era and today. iPhone now has a dedicated Pro lineup, offering advanced performance and features. During the iPhone 4 era, Apple announced the iPhone 4S months later, leaving users with fewer options. In contrast, the iPhone 17-to-iPhone 18 transition will consist of new Pro models that arrive annually.

Alongside iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple is also adding another flagship to the line, which will be the first-ever foldable iPhone, likely to be called iPhone Ultra.

As far as the shortest-running iPhone is concerned, the iPhone X ran for only 10 months before the iPhone XS was launched. In addition, the iPhone 12 also ran for just 11 months, as Apple shortened its usual upgrade cycle for the iPhone 13 series.