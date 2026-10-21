Apple’s iPhone Duo screen has an unusually soft spot near the crease: Raises question on

According to Ice Universe’s post, Kang found that the screen around the iPhone Duo’s crease feels unusually soft to the touch. Pressing the area with a finger reportedly causes visible wrinkles to appear on the display. Kang claims to have observed the same behaviour across multiple units, suggesting that it may not be an isolated occurrence. The post also references hands-on testing and a video demonstrating the effect.

However, the available information does not establish how much pressure is needed to produce the wrinkles, whether they disappear immediately or whether the behaviour affects the screen’s long-term durability. It is also unclear whether the observation reflects the display’s intended flexibility or a potential concern.

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For you, these distinctions matter. A foldable screen must withstand repeated bending, but its response to direct pressure is another aspect of its construction that warrants closer examination.

BREAKING！A shocking new discovery about the iPhone Duo's foldable display! According to Weibo user Kang, the screen around the iPhone Duo's crease is surprisingly SOFT to the touch. When pressed with a finger, the surface can even develop visible WRINKLES! This is something we've never seen mentioned in previous reviews of foldable phones. Even more interesting, Kang claims this behavior is common across multiple units. Could this be related to Apple's rumored variable-thickness ultra-thin glass (UTG), with a thinner central folding region and thicker surrounding areas? If so, Apple may have adopted a radically different approach to managing stress around the fold. The engineering behind this display could be far more interesting than we initially thought. Source: Weibo user @Kang (hands-on testing and video) — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) October 20, 2026

Could variable-thickness ultra-thin glass be behind it?

One possible explanation raised in the post is Apple’s reported approach to variable-thickness ultra-thin glass (UTG). The proposed design features a thinner central section to accommodate folding, with thicker areas surrounding it.

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Such a construction could influence how the display responds to pressure around the crease. However, this remains a hypothesis, not a confirmed explanation. The observation does not establish that Apple has adopted this specific glass design or that it is responsible for the reported wrinkles.