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Apple’s iPhone Duo screen has an unusually soft spot near the crease: Raises question on

Apple’s iPhone Duo screen has an unusually soft spot near the crease: Raises question on

The observation has sparked speculation about variable-thickness ultra-thin glass, a potential design approach that could help Apple manage the mechanical stress concentrated around a foldable display’s central crease.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Apple’s iPhone Duo screen has an unusually soft spot near the crease: Raises question on iPhone Duo's foldable display reportedly develops visible wrinkles when pressed near the crease.(Photo:Apple)

Apple’s iPhone Duo’s foldable display is attracting attention following a new hands-on observation that could offer a closer look at the engineering behind its screen. The finding, shared by Ice Universe on X, comes from Weibo user Kang, who reportedly tested multiple units of the device. While foldable smartphones have become increasingly common, managing the display’s folding region remains a key engineering challenge for manufacturers. The latest observation has drawn attention to how Apple’s display responds to physical pressure, raising questions about the materials used around its crease. It also brings a possible display construction technique into focus, although neither the reported test nor the available information confirms the technology behind the behaviour.

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iPhone Duo screen reportedly shows wrinkles under pressure

According to Ice Universe’s post, Kang found that the screen around the iPhone Duo’s crease feels unusually soft to the touch. Pressing the area with a finger reportedly causes visible wrinkles to appear on the display. Kang claims to have observed the same behaviour across multiple units, suggesting that it may not be an isolated occurrence. The post also references hands-on testing and a video demonstrating the effect.

However, the available information does not establish how much pressure is needed to produce the wrinkles, whether they disappear immediately or whether the behaviour affects the screen’s long-term durability. It is also unclear whether the observation reflects the display’s intended flexibility or a potential concern.

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For you, these distinctions matter. A foldable screen must withstand repeated bending, but its response to direct pressure is another aspect of its construction that warrants closer examination.

Could variable-thickness ultra-thin glass be behind it?

One possible explanation raised in the post is Apple’s reported approach to variable-thickness ultra-thin glass (UTG). The proposed design features a thinner central section to accommodate folding, with thicker areas surrounding it.

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Such a construction could influence how the display responds to pressure around the crease. However, this remains a hypothesis, not a confirmed explanation. The observation does not establish that Apple has adopted this specific glass design or that it is responsible for the reported wrinkles.

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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 10:45 AM IST
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