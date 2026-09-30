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Apple’s iPhone exports from India hit a new high: $13.2 billion iPhones in 5 months

Apple’s iPhone exports from India hit a new high: $13.2 billion iPhones in 5 months

This growth underscores India’s emergence as a key global smartphone manufacturing hub supported by new government schemes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 4:54 PM IST
Apple’s iPhone exports from India hit a new high: $13.2 billion iPhones in 5 monthsFor the latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, several India-made units were reportedly sold globally from the first day of sales.

Apple exported over $13.2 billion worth of iPhones from India between April and August, which is said to be nearly 47% higher than Apple's iPhone exports during the same period last year. According to an Economic Times report, India’s smartphone exports reached $15.96 billion, up around 36% year-on-year, in which iPhones alone accounted for 82% of smartphone exports during these five months.

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The report further revealed that India's overall electronics exports rose 34% to $26.66 billion, with other smartphone manufacturers including Samsung and Dixon also contributing to smartphone exports.

It quoted a person familiar with the matter saying, “Smartphones are now India's top-ranked export," said an official. The person also added that a new mobile phone manufacturing scheme was introduced in April 2026. Helped companies such as Apple expand manufacturing and exports from India.

“Due to the Apple-led momentum, the five-month mobile exports figure of $15.96 billion in FY27 is already higher than India's full-year smartphone exports of $15.8 billion in FY24,” said an analyst.

Apple is rapidly expanding its iPhone production and building up its supplier network in India. It's also using India’s supply network to manufacture new flagship iPhones, which are exported to global markets almost immediately after launch.

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For the latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, several India-made units were reportedly sold globally from the first day of sales, alongside units made in China. Most iPhones sold in India are now manufactured locally, showing how much Apple's Indian production has expanded.

Initially, Apple only assembled parts for iPhone and other product manufacturing, but it increasingly started manufacturing components in India, including enclosures, PCB assemblies (PCBAs), mechanical components, housing, flexible PCB assemblies, and conductive graphite buttons used for functions such as volume and power.

Furthermore, the company is also gradually expanding its retail presence, showcasing its long-term retail and brand presence in one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 4:51 PM IST
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