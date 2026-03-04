Apple's low-cost Mac is here: MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900 in India

On the final day of Apple's launch series, the Cupertino-based giant announced MacBook Neo, its first-ever affordable laptop. Apple says that this new segment of laptop “delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price.” It brings refreshing colour variants, the power of the A18 Pro processor, Apple Intelligence capabilities, and more, starting at just Rs 69,900 in India. Here’s everything you need to know about MacBook Neo.

MacBook Neo: Specifications and features

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display that comes with an anti-reflective coating, offering a brighter and higher resolution in the given price range. The display claims to offer up to 500nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours.

Since it is launched in the affordable segment, the Neo version skips the M series chips. It is now powered by the A18 Pro, which claims to deliver up to 50 percent faster performance for everyday tasks like web browsing and up to 3x faster on-device AI workloads, compared to the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5. The chipset also features a 16-core Neural Engine, offering fast on-device Apple Intelligence features.

The MacBook Neo is equipped with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual mics with directional beamforming to reduce background noise, and dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

For connectivity, it includes two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 6. Lastly, the MacBook claims to offer up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

MacBook Neo price in India and availability

The MacBook Neo comes in blush, indigo, silver, and a new citrus colour option. Its price starts at Rs 69,900, which is significantly lower compared to the MacBook Air that starts at Rs 1,19,900. Pre-order for the MacBook Neo is open starting March 4, and sales start on March 11.