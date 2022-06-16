Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro opens for pre-order on June 17

Apple launched two laptops at the Worldwide Developers Conference this year - the M2-powered MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. And when they announced the devices, they shared no information regarding when the laptops would go on sale.

While we wait to learn about the M2-powered MacBook Air, Apple has announced that the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available for pre-orders starting June 17 and will start shipping by June 24. Interested users can place orders directly on the Apple Store and through Apple Authorised Resellers.

Just to remind you, there are no design changes on the M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, it looks identical to its predecessor. It also retains the Touch Bar on top of the keyboard, a feature that Apple removed on the subsequent 14-inch and 16-inch models.

The main change is, of course, under the hood. The 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro is powered by Apple’s latest M2 bionic chip that’s built in the second-generation 5nm process. The company promises an 18 per cent faster CPU and 35 per cent more powerful GPU, along with a 42 per cent faster Neural Engine performance with the chip as compared to the M1.

The laptop features a 13.3-inch Retian display with TrueTone, P3 wide colour gamut, and up to 500 nits to brightness. There is a 720p FaceTime HD camera on this device. Additionally, there is no MagSafe charger support, it powers-up via an USB-C port. For connectivity there are two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. Apple promises up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,19,900 for education.

