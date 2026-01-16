Apple’s Gemini deal with Google could be worth Rs 45,200 crore: Report

Apple Inc.’s newly announced partnership with Google to integrate the Gemini AI model into Siri and Apple Intelligence could be worth about $5 billion (approx Rs 45,265 crore), according to a report by the Financial Times, marking one of the largest commercial AI distribution deals to date.

The agreement gives Google an immediate revenue stream and access to hundreds of millions of Apple users, while helping Apple accelerate a long-delayed overhaul of Siri and its broader artificial intelligence strategy.

Advertisement

Apple confirmed earlier this week, on January 12, that it will integrate Google’s Gemini model into its revamped Siri and Apple Intelligence platform. The move follows Apple’s 2024 partnership with OpenAI, which brought ChatGPT to iPhones and Macs. Apple has said the Gemini deal will not replace ChatGPT integration, signalling a multi-model approach to AI across its ecosystem.

The scale of the arrangement underlines the strategic importance of AI to Apple, which has lagged rivals such as Microsoft, Google and OpenAI in rolling out advanced consumer-facing AI products.

A former Apple executive told the Financial Times the deal was a “necessary byproduct” of Apple’s decision not to invest as aggressively in large-scale AI infrastructure as its competitors.

A late start in the AI race

Advertisement

Apple previewed a more conversational, AI-powered Siri in 2024, promising a major upgrade to its virtual assistant. But the company has struggled to ship the overhaul on schedule, prompting criticism that it was falling behind in the generative-AI race.

The Gemini partnership is now expected to play a central role in Apple’s next phase of AI development. With Gemini 3 integrated across Apple Intelligence and Siri, Apple aims to deliver deeper reasoning, personal context awareness and on-screen understanding, capabilities that would significantly expand what Siri can do across iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Apple has more than 2 billion active devices worldwide, making the partnership one of the most powerful distribution channels yet for Google’s AI models.

Gemini-powered Siri expected in 2026

Advertisement

Apple is expected to roll out its Gemini-powered Siri with the iOS 26.4 update, which is likely to be unveiled in March or April 2026, according to people familiar with the matter.

If the timeline holds, the update would mark Apple’s most significant AI upgrade in over a decade and a pivotal moment in the race to define how consumers interact with artificial intelligence on their phones.