Apple’s new AirPods Pro won’t come with the heart-rate sensor: Gurman

Apple is going to launch the Apple Watch 8 and new, upgraded AirPods Pro along with the iPhone 14 series in a few months’ time. Now, many rumours suggested that the AirPods Pro might get a heart rate sensor along with a body temperature sensor as well. There have been talks about Apple including more health-centric features on the AirPods, so these rumours aren’t totally off.

However, according to Mark Gurman, this year’s AirPods Pro are not going to feature a heart rate or a body temperature sensor. Reports suggest that Apple is still exploring the idea of introducing both these on the earbuds and it might be featured sometime in the future, but not this year.

The AirPods Pro was introduced in 2019 and they have not seen an upgrade since. Apple is expected to push out an upgraded version this year, but that will include features like improved audio quality, noise-cancellation, and Spatial Audio on the buds. The health sensors have to wait.

But it is not all bad news for Apple fans who were expecting some more health features on Apple’s wearables. Gurman tips that the Apple Watch 8 series is going to include a body temperature sensor and that it is going to be a part of Apple Watch Series 8 and the new rugged edition as well. The latter, as the name suggests, should also feature enhanced durability for more rough-and-tumble activities.

However, this body temperature feature is not expected to come to the Apple Watch SE’s new edition which is also expected this year. It is not surprising though, as Apple does drop a lot of features on the SE version. Like, for example, the first Apple Watch SE does not have ECG support or the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels like the Apple Watch 6 and the Apple Watch 7.

Gurman’s tip about the body temperature sensor aligns with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction as well. Kuo said that Apple has been working on fine-tuning the algorithms on the next smartwatch to allow the measurement of body temperature.

Gurman suggests that the sensor on the watch is not going to work like a thermometer, and there will be no precise reading still from the wrist. Instead, the sensor is going to indicate and alert if one has a fever.

