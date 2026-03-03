Apple’s new MacBook Air gets M5 chip upgrade, faster AI capabilities, and double storage, price starts at Rs 1,19,900

With the new MacBook Pros, Apple also announced a MacBook Air upgrade with a new M5 chip. With the upgrade, the company offers improved AI performance, double the storage, and faster connectivity at an affordable price compared to the Pro models.

Apple claims that the M5 features a faster CPU and next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator that will offer powered everyday creative projects to complex AI tasks. Here’s everything you need to know about the new MacBook Air with the M5 chip.

M5-powered MacBook Air: What’s new

The MacBook Air's design remains unchanged, but the company has announced a new sky blue colour variant, alongside the midnight, starlight, and silver colours. The MacBook Air comes in both 13 and 15-inch models with a fanless aluminium design. It features the same Liquid Retina display that offers up to 500nits of brightness.

This year's highlight for the MacBook Air is the M5 chip upgrade that features a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, which is said to deliver up to 4x faster AI performance than the MacBook Air with M4. It also offers faster unified memory with 153GB/s of bandwidth, offering a 28% improvement over the M4 chip.

Apple has also upgraded the base storage, as it now starts with 512GB of storage, and it can be configured up to 4TB for the first time. It also comes with a new SSD that delivers 2x faster read/write performance compared to the previous generation.

Similar to the MacBook Pro models, it also features Apple's N1 wireless chip that delivers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity. Lastly, the MacBook Air also comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for up to two external displays, MagSafe for dedicated charging, and a 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View support.

M5 MacBook Air price in India and availability

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 chip starts at Rs 1,19,900, and the 15-inch MacBook Air with M5 chip starts at Rs 1,44,900 in India. Pre-order for the MacBook Air starts from March 4 on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. The sale goes live on March 11.