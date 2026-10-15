Apple’s new Siri AI upgrade: Older Apple TV 4K models to get upgrade, but HomePod mini claims corrected

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Older Apple TV 4K models to get Siri AI

Apple has confirmed that Siri AI will be available in beta on the second- and third-generation Apple TV 4K models through the upcoming tvOS 27.2 update. The fourth-generation Apple TV 4K also supports the new assistant.

The upgrade is designed to make entertainment searches more natural. You can ask Siri questions about movies and shows, request recommendations and look for specific episodes or characters without always remembering exact titles. The assistant can help you discover content through conversational requests, making it easier to navigate streaming libraries.

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Apple says Siri AI will be available in English in India and other supported markets. The update will be delivered via software, letting compatible owners of older Apple TV 4K models access the feature without buying the newest model.

Original HomePod mini will not receive Siri AI

CNET initially reported that the original HomePod mini would receive Siri AI compatibility later this year. However, it later corrected the article after Apple clarified which devices are supported.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple confirmed that Siri AI support is limited to the HomePod mini 2 and Apple TV 4K models from the second generation onwards. The original HomePod mini is excluded.

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The newer HomePod mini 2 will receive Siri AI through a future software update, rather than having the feature available at launch. For existing owners, this means the first-generation speaker won't get the upgraded assistant through a software update. Those considering an upgrade should check their device generation before expecting access to the new Siri features.