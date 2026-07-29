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Apple’s new upgrade plan lets you lease iPhone, Mac, and iPads; Flexible monthly payments starts at...

Apple’s new upgrade plan lets you lease iPhone, Mac, and iPads; Flexible monthly payments starts at...

Under the Apple Upgrade program, customers in the US can lease several Apple products, including iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad, making Apple's premium and new-generation devices more accessible.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 10:26 AM IST
Apple’s new upgrade plan lets you lease iPhone, Mac, and iPads; Flexible monthly payments starts at...Apple Upgrade Program

Apple launched a new leasing program called “Apple Upgrade” in the US, replacing the iPhone Upgrade Program. To introduce the program, the tech giant has partnered with the “buy now, pay later” company, Klarna, allowing eligible customers to lease Apple devices and pay for them in monthly instalments instead of making a one-time purchase.

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Under the Apple Upgrade program, customers can lease several Apple products, including iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad. This will give customers a more affordable way to access Apple's premium and new-generation devices through monthly payments.

Must read: Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11: Which flagship model should you wait for?

Apple Upgrade Program: How does it benefit buyers?

Apple says that its new Apple Upgrade leasing program is cheaper than its older iPhone Upgrade Program. In the US, the iPhone leasing starts at $17.99 per month,

Apple Watch starts at $11.99 per month, Macs start at $24.99 per month, and iPads start at $11.99 per month.

However, these prices will not include AppleCare+. However, buyers can extend the service by paying extra, which will also include AppleCare One.

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Apple says that the majority of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch devices are included, but the program will not include iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, Apple Watch SE, MacBook Neo, Mac mini, ‌iPad (A16), and Studio Display.

Apple Upgrade lease duration options:

iPhone and Apple Watch can be leased for 12 or 24 months. Whereas Mac and iPad have longer lease options of 24 or 36 months. Therefore, the monthly plans will be based on lease duration, device, and storage variants. This means more expensive devices will have higher monthly lease costs.

Must read: Skip Apple iPhone 18; 3 reasons to buy iPhone 17 now

What happens when your lease ends?

When the lease ends, customers will have three options:

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- Return the device and exit the program.
- Make a one-time final payment to cover the remaining value and buy the device.
- Lastly, you can return your current device and start a new lease for a newer Apple device.

What happens to the iPhone Upgrade Program?

Apple is discontinuing the iPhone Upgrade Program in the US, and customers can no longer sign up for or buy a new iPhone using this program. If you're already enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program, you can continue making your monthly payments until your current iPhone is fully paid off.

On the other hand, customers with an Apple Card can still purchase Apple devices using the Apple Card Monthly Installments plan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 10:25 AM IST
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