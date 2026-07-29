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Apple Upgrade Program: How does it benefit buyers?

Apple says that its new Apple Upgrade leasing program is cheaper than its older iPhone Upgrade Program. In the US, the iPhone leasing starts at $17.99 per month,

Apple Watch starts at $11.99 per month, Macs start at $24.99 per month, and iPads start at $11.99 per month.

However, these prices will not include AppleCare+. However, buyers can extend the service by paying extra, which will also include AppleCare One.

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Apple says that the majority of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch devices are included, but the program will not include iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, Apple Watch SE, MacBook Neo, Mac mini, ‌iPad (A16), and Studio Display.

Apple Upgrade lease duration options:

iPhone and Apple Watch can be leased for 12 or 24 months. Whereas Mac and iPad have longer lease options of 24 or 36 months. Therefore, the monthly plans will be based on lease duration, device, and storage variants. This means more expensive devices will have higher monthly lease costs.

Must read: Skip Apple iPhone 18; 3 reasons to buy iPhone 17 now

What happens when your lease ends?

When the lease ends, customers will have three options:

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- Return the device and exit the program.

- Make a one-time final payment to cover the remaining value and buy the device.

- Lastly, you can return your current device and start a new lease for a newer Apple device.

What happens to the iPhone Upgrade Program?

Apple is discontinuing the iPhone Upgrade Program in the US, and customers can no longer sign up for or buy a new iPhone using this program. If you're already enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program, you can continue making your monthly payments until your current iPhone is fully paid off.

On the other hand, customers with an Apple Card can still purchase Apple devices using the Apple Card Monthly Installments plan.