Apple's next iPad Pro to be powered by Apple M2, expected to launch this fall

Apple announced a new iPad Air this month, powered by M1 chip. As per reports, the company is now planning to launch a new iPad Pro later this year and it should be powered by next gen Apple Silicon and also support MagSafe charging tech.

According to Mark Gurman, since Apple did not announce any new iPad Pro models during its March event, the chances of it announcing new models between September and November this year are high. This indicates that the September event should ideally see Apple unveil a new iPad Pro model which may go on sale soon after.

Gurman had earlier reported that Apple is going to release its "wildest array of new hardware products in history" over the fall 2022 event, and it is expected that a new iPad Pro will be one of them.

Currently, not much is known about the 2022 iPad Pro, though rumours suggest that it should be powered by M2 chip and feature support for MagSafe charging. The shift to Apple M2 is the main upgrade that’s going to bump up the performance significantly.

The M2 chip is expected to feature 8 cores like the M1 but is expected to be capable of boosting performance and improving energy efficiency, powered by the 4nm TSMC process.

Now, these are rumours at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet. More information is expected to come in closer to the event date.

Besides iPad Pro, Apple is going to launch new iPhone 14 series, a new Apple Watch, probably the new AirPods Pro, among others, at the same fall event.

