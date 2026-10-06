Apple’s next iPads could get slimmer bezels with major display upgrades: What’s coming

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iPad mini already expected to get slimmer bezels

The iPad mini stands out because earlier reports point to a display and design upgrade. MacRumors reports that the upcoming iPad mini is expected to feature an OLED display and slimmer bezels, alongside other changes. Apple is expected to announce the next iPad mini later this year, with an October launch considered likely.

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That makes the mini one possible candidate for the newly reported bezel change. However, the latest information does not specifically name the iPad mini, so it is too early to say whether the design change will arrive on the mini.

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iPad Air is also expected to get OLED

The display upgrades are not limited to the mini. A DigiTimes report cited by MacRumors says Apple plans to bring OLED displays to the iPad Air in 2027, following the iPad mini. The report is based on industry sources and also says the entry-level iPad is expected to retain an LCD display.

Apple is also expected to refresh the entry-level iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro, according to previous reporting. For now, Apple has not confirmed which model will receive the slimmer-bezel design or when it will arrive.