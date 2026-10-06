Apple’s next iPads could get slimmer bezels with major display upgrades: What’s coming

Apple could be preparing one of the more noticeable visual changes to its iPad lineup. A new report suggests the company is working on significantly narrower bezels around the iPad display, which would give the tablets a more edge-to-edge appearance without necessarily making the device itself larger.
The information comes from Weibo account “Instant Digital”, which has previously shared details about Apple products. The latest post specifically refers to the iPad getting narrower borders but does not name a particular model or give a launch timeline. This development comes as Apple is expected to refresh several iPad models, making the timing particularly interesting for buyers waiting for the next generation.