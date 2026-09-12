Apple’s ₹3 lakh iPhone Duo faces one big India test: Will iPhone users pay?

That would give Apple a significant share of a market that is still small but growing. The bigger question, however, is who will actually pay ₹3 lakh for a foldable iPhone. For Apple, the answer may lie with affluent iPhone users, brand loyalists and early adopters rather than the wider smartphone market.

Inside India's smartphone market

Apple's India store lists the 256GB Duo at ₹2,99,900, 512GB at ₹3,24,900 and 1TB at ₹3,74,900. No Cost EMI starts at about ₹48,817 a month for 256GB, subject to eligibility.

India's premium smartphone market is expanding. Counterpoint Research said phones above ₹30,000 accounted for 22% of smartphone shipments in 2025, growing 11% year-on-year. Apple held a 28% value share, its highest-ever, according to Counterpoint.

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Nearly two-thirds of premium smartphone purchases through mainline retail were financed in 2025, Counterpoint said. The ultra-premium segment above ₹45,000 remained resilient in the June quarter despite a 10% decline in overall smartphone shipments. Apple had the highest average financing tenure at 17.2 months in Q2 2026.

Must Read: iPhone Duo’s Rs 3 lakh price gets you a foldable, but not a Pro-level main camera; Here’s why

The likely Duo buyer is an affluent iPhone customer. Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, told Mint that pricing is untested against Indian consumer budgets, making brand loyalists and early adopters the likely audience. The first generation could remain niche. Mint, citing Counterpoint, reported nearly 40 million active iPhone users in India. Selling 2 lakh Duo units would represent about 0.5% of the base.

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For consumers considering a Samsung foldable, Apple's advantage may be its ecosystem. Existing iPhone users invested in iOS, services and other Apple devices may be more willing to pay a premium to stay within it.

Will iPhone Duo sell in India?

According to Counterpoint and IDC estimates, India's foldable market could grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $2.2 billion in 2027, with shipments reaching around 1.2 million units. Two lakh Duo units would give Apple roughly 17% of projected foldable shipments. Mint reported this analyst estimate.

IDC's Navkendar Singh told Mint that Apple shipped about 14 million iPhones in India in 2025. If 1% of that annual volume were converted into Duo sales, it would amount to roughly 1.4 lakh units.

Based on these reported figures, the estimate is that Apple could sell 1.4 lakh-2 lakh Duo units in India by 2027. At ₹2,99,900, that represents approximately ₹4,200 crore-₹6,000 crore in retail value. This is a researched calculation, not Apple's revenue guidance; actual value varies with storage mix, discounts, financing and channel margins.

Price remains the biggest uncertainty. Reuters reported that the $1,999 global starting price could restrict the Duo to wealthy early adopters. IDC also expects some existing iPhone users to wait and see how Apple's first foldable performs.

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The first Duo is less about India's entire smartphone market and more about establishing Apple's place in foldables. If the 1.4 lakh-2 lakh estimate holds, Apple would have a meaningful foothold in a market expected to reach 1.2 million units by 2027.

The test is whether enough iPhone users will make a ₹3 lakh purchase for their next big upgrade.