Apple’s self-repair program is already being criticised for being too expensive

Apple had announced its self-repair program last year and has finally rolled it out for iPhones in the US. When Apple announced the program, it was widely considered as a good move with the company “finally” changing its stance on device repairs and third-party support, tools. Apple has always maintained a very strict policy regarding device repairs, insisting that only authorised service centres be trusted to look into any repair case, the company also refuses to entertain any case where a third-party might have opened up the device before.

Apple’s self-repair program, on paper, allows customers to order tools and replacements parts from the company along with detailed instructions. Reports, however, suggest that Apple is still maintaining a “strict control” on “how and which parts are used for self repair”. The company is offering its own tools for a seven-day rental at $49 (Rs 3,742 approx) and interested customers can only use parts that have been approved by Apple.

Now, the tool kit reportedly contains a whole range of equipments, all of which might not even be necessary for the kind of repairs one would be trying to do at home.

Apple is also tracking the spare parts in circulation to ensure that only legitimate parts are being used for repairs. So Apple is not only renting out tools you don’t necessarily need, it is also controlling what parts can be used under the self-repair program.

Thanks to this, as per reports, trying to fix a device under the self-repair program is turning out to be more expensive than just heading over to an authorised service center for repairs.

According to a statement from iFixit, the iPhone 12 display costs $269.95 (Rs 20,615 approx) and you get $33.60 (Rs 2,565 approx) if you give the device to the company. Now, if you add the $49 for the tool kit rental with a new display, you end up paying $285.35 (Rs 21,791 approx) as compared to paying $279 (Rs 21,306 approx) for in-store repairs. It’s not a massive difference, to be fair, but why would anyone choose the self-repair program over in-store repairs if they can save on the time, effort, and some money?

And that’s not all, there is a also a $1,000 (Rs 76,367 approx) deposit involved that has to be put in to rent the tool kits needed for certain repairs like display replacements. If the tool kit is sent back in a condition Apple considers “unacceptable” or is returned later than the seven-day period, you will lose the deposit.

