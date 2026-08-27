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Apple’s September 9 ‘Surprise and shine’ event: iPhone 18 Pro, Fold, Watch and more expected

Apple’s September 9 ‘Surprise and shine’ event: iPhone 18 Pro, Fold, Watch and more expected

Apple’s upcoming showcase could bring more than routine upgrades, with a new foldable iPhone, refreshed Pro models, and several hardware updates that could reshape its 2026 product lineup.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 9:19 AM IST
Apple’s September 9 ‘Surprise and shine’ event: iPhone 18 Pro, Fold, Watch and more expectedApple event on September 9, 2026.

Apple is set to return to its familiar September launch window with an event that could mark a significant moment for the company. The showcase will introduce new hardware across its iPhone, Apple Watch, and smart-home lineups, while also marking a major change in how Apple launches its smartphones. 

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Must Read: Apple event 2026 announced for September 9: iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

The event will be the first major product presentation under incoming CEO John Ternus, adding another layer of interest for Apple followers. While the company is expected to stick to its polished prerecorded format, selected media will gather at Apple Park to experience the new products.

When and where to watch Apple event live

Apple’s “Surprise and shine” event is scheduled for September 9 at 10 am Pacific Time and 1 pm Eastern Time. You can watch it through YouTube, Apple’s event page and the Apple TV app. Ternus will take over from Tim Cook as CEO on September 1 and will lead the presentation from the outset.

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iPhone 18 Pro and first foldable iPhone

The September showcase is expected to focus on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as Apple reportedly splits the iPhone 18 range across separate launches. 

Must Read: Apple may manufacture iPads, MacBooks in India, but local components take priority

The Pro models are expected to feature a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, with a slightly larger camera bump and potentially a dark cherry finish. Under-display Face ID is also probable, while the Pro Max might be the only model to have a variable-aperture camera. Upgrades are expected with the A20 Pro chip and C2 modem, but the iPhone 18 Pro could be priced up to $300 higher than the previous model due to increased component costs.

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The bigger change could be Apple’s first foldable phone. Reportedly called iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, it may feature a 7.8-inch internal display and 5.3-inch outer screen. Rumours also point to 12GB RAM, an A20 Pro chip and two 48MP rear cameras. Pricing could start between $2,000 and $2,500, although availability could be limited initially.

Apple Watch, Home products and iPad mini

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 are also expected, with possible health-sensor improvements and a new band attachment system. Apple could additionally refresh Apple TV and HomePod mini with newer chips for Siri AI, alongside a seven-inch Home Hub designed for FaceTime and smart-home controls.

The iPad mini 8 could receive an 8.4-inch hybrid OLED display and an A20 chip. AirPods Pro updates are also possible later this year, while camera-equipped AirPods remain more likely in 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 9:19 AM IST
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