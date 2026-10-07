Apple’s smart home plans get bigger with LG: iPhone-maker plans to launch doorbell, smart lock, cameras and thermostat

The reported partnership could let Apple expand its smart home ecosystem through a wider range of accessories without having to manufacture every product itself.

What Apple and LG are reportedly working on

According to Bloomberg, the lineup could include an LG Video Doorbell Wired, Smart Deadbolt Lock, Smart Thermostat, Temperature Sensor, Indoor Cam, Outdoor Cam and Floodlight Cam.

LG has reportedly sought regulatory approvals for these products through the US Federal Communications Commission and UL Solutions. However, the filings do not mention Apple’s involvement. LG has also requested that product images and detailed information remain confidential until early next year.

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Several of the devices are expected to support connectivity standards including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and Matter. The smart lock could also feature ultra-wideband technology, potentially allowing it to unlock automatically when an authorised user is nearby.

Apple’s wider smart home push

Bloomberg reports that the LG products are being developed to complement Apple’s upcoming smart home hub, along with a refreshed HomePod mini and a new Apple TV. Apple is expected to introduce those devices on October 13, although the LG-made accessories are not expected to arrive for at least several months.

The report also points to a broader reboot of Apple’s HomeKit strategy. The company is reportedly exploring other products, including a privacy-focused home-monitoring device, a hub with a robotic arm and an in-home security monitoring service.