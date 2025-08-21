Apple's third India store is here! Apple Hebbal to open its doors in Bengaluru on this date

Apple is set to open its third official retail store in India, named Apple Hebbal, in Bengaluru. This follows the launch of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi.

The new outlet will be located at F-39-F-43, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560092, and will open its doors to customers on 2 September 2025, as confirmed on Apple India’s official website.

Apple Hebbal will provide the same range of services as the company’s existing stores. Shoppers will have access to Apple Specialists for personalised product guidance, along with spaces dedicated to ‘Today at Apple’ sessions, which can be booked online. Customers purchasing new products will also be able to use the free engraving service and benefit from Genius Bar support.

The store will additionally offer delivery and pickup options, allowing customers to place orders through the Apple India online store and collect them at Apple Hebbal.

To mark the opening, Apple has released a Bengaluru-themed wallpaper available for free download, as well as a new “Apple Hebbal” music playlist.