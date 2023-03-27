Apple's VR headset to launch soon but some employees, executives have their doubts

Apple's highly anticipated mixed-reality headset might not be ready for launch just yet, despite being scheduled for release in the coming months. While Apple is expected to unveil the device at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, a report suggests that some employees are not convinced that the device is up to par with other Apple devices, and are raising doubts about its potential for success, particularly given its price point of $3,000 (roughly Rs 2,50,000).

According to a recent report from The New York Times, Apple employees, who have doubts about the project, have already left the company. Even some of the remaining employees are skeptical about the headset's future.

Apple VR Headset Demo at Apple Park

The report claims that while Apple recently demoed the device in front of its top 100 executives at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, behind the scenes, there has been some internal turmoil surrounding the device.

According to the report, some internal skeptics have questioned "if the new device is a solution in search of a problem." Skeptics believe that the Apple VR headset doesn't command the same clarity in vision when compared to the likes of the Apple iPod, iPhone and other popular Apple products.

The report also notes that the departure of key executives on the product design team, including Jony Ive in 2019 and his successor, Evans Hankey, last year, has added to the uncertainty surrounding the headset. Apple has not named a new head of industrial design since Ive's departure, leaving engineer Mike Rockwell in charge of the device's development.

Despite doubts from both employees and Apple leadership, sources suggest that a June launch is still planned, and that manufacturing of the headset is already underway. While the device may be aimed at developers initially, with a price point of $3,000, it remains to be seen how popular it will be with consumers.

Rumors surrounding the mixed-reality headset have been swirling for months, with reports suggesting that it may resemble a pair of ski goggles, have a physical crown that lets you switch in and out of VR, and feature a physical battery pack that sits in your pocket. While it remains to be seen how successful the initial release will be, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that Apple is already working on a more affordable version of the headset that could launch as early as next year.

As with any new product launch, there are bound to be some challenges and uncertainties, but Apple's track record of success with innovative new products suggests that the company is likely to overcome these challenges and deliver a headset that meets the high expectations of consumers and investors alike. Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the tech world will be watching closely as Apple prepares to unveil its latest creation at the upcoming WWDC event.

