Apple’s WWDC25 dates announced: Annual developer showcase returns June 9 to 13

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to return from June 9 to 13, 2025, with a mix of online presentations and an exclusive in-person event at Apple Park. The Cupertino-based tech giant announced that this year’s conference will continue to be held predominantly online, offering free access to all developers worldwide.

The annual event, which has become a major highlight for developers globally, will feature insights into Apple’s latest software advancements, tools, frameworks, and technologies. Attendees can look forward to keynote presentations, video sessions, and one-on-one interactions with Apple engineers and designers through online labs.

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate.”

The virtual conference will be accessible through the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and the Apple Developer YouTube channel. It will also include interactive sessions and opportunities for developers to gain firsthand insights from Apple’s experts.

For those seeking an in-person experience, Apple is hosting a special event at Apple Park on June 9. This gathering will offer attendees the chance to watch the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union live, participate in group labs, and engage with Apple experts through special activities. However, due to limited space, aspiring attendees will need to apply via the WWDC25 website.

Apple continues to invest in nurturing emerging talent through the Swift Student Challenge, a program designed to support young developers, coders, and designers. This year’s applicants will be notified of their status by March 27, with 50 Distinguished Winners being invited to Cupertino for a three-day immersive experience.

The Swift Student Challenge is part of Apple’s broader initiative to support the next generation of developers. Winners will have the opportunity to attend the in-person event at Apple Park, meet industry experts, and participate in workshops aimed at enhancing their skills.