Aramex taps Shipsy’s AI to turbocharge last-mile delivery and launch same-day shipping

Global logistics major Aramex has inked a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with AI-driven logistics platform Shipsy. The tie-up is aimed at supercharging Aramex’s operational efficiency and boosting customer experience through advanced tech integrations across its global network.

The partnership will see Aramex deploy Shipsy’s AI-powered logistics orchestration platform to digitize and streamline key functions, including route optimization, courier productivity, and delivery predictability. A major highlight of this collaboration is the rollout of Aramex Same Day Delivery — a new offering to cater to the rising demand for time-sensitive shipments across key markets.

Francoise Russo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aramex, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to optimizing cost-, carbon-, and operational efficiencies, streamlining processes and better serving our customers in the rapidly evolving markets that we serve.”

Shipsy’s capabilities will also help Aramex introduce smarter delivery windows and real-time tracking, bringing greater convenience and transparency to customers. The firm is piloting Shipsy’s Workforce and Territory Optimization solution to better plan delivery zones and enhance courier output — a move expected to significantly lower operational costs.

Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipsy, noted: “This MSA is a testament to Aramex’s trust in Shipsy’s technology and our ability to deliver tangible business outcomes.”

The collaboration extends to Aramex India as well, which is preparing to launch a Virtual Wallet targeted at SMEs and prepaid customers. The wallet will enable users to add funds and begin shipping instantly — streamlining onboarding for smaller businesses.

Harsh Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Shipsy, added that the tie-up would help drive supply chain autonomy in the Middle East and beyond, ushering in a more agile and predictive logistics ecosystem.

This partnership marks another step in Aramex’s ongoing strategy to harness digital innovation for greater resilience, service expansion, and its broader sustainability goals — including its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.