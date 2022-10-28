As Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover, new downvote feature rolls out for users

Twitter has most probably experienced its biggest change since its inception. The company is now owned by the richest person in the world, Elon Musk. The Twitter takeover was one of the most complex deals in the history of acquisitions. But it has finally been completed and if Musk’s previous tweets are anything to go by, a lot is going to change on the micro-blogging website. One of these changes was set in motion much before the entire Twitter vs Musk debate began. However, the broader rollout is happening today. Twitter’s ‘downvote’ feature is now being rolled out to more users.

The downvote button on Twitter is not like a dislike button on YouTube. This feature is not for direct posts but for replies to posts. It is Twitter’s way of dealing with abusive language and irrelevant comments. The downvotes won’t be public and there won’t be any way to count them on the front end.

Users are getting pop-ups about the new downvote feature explaining it.

Twitter users are getting the new downvote feature pop-ups that look like this

If users see a reply that isn't contributing to the conversation, they can let Twitter know by downvoting. The platform has promised that downvotes are private. These votes aren't public and won't be shared with the Tweet author or anyone else. Twitter claims that this downvote feedback feature will help them “prioritize higher-quality content for you-and everyone on Twitter.”

Twitter users on Android and iOS will start seeing the new downvote feature. Even the Twitter website has support for this feature. Remember that the downvotes are not publicly visible but the upvote will be shown as likes.

Change in Leadership

The change in leadership at Twitter is expected to propel the platform in a different direction. Musk shared a letter stating his intent to buy the platform and his vision of taking it forward. Musk believes that Twitter will be a platform for healthy conversations and arguments. He has been a proponent of free speech and he re-iterated that in the letter. However, he also took ensured that there will be consequences for those violating the law of the land and the policies of the platform. To this aspect, the platform will be launching more features to make it easier to communicate with the community.

