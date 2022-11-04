As Elon Musk plans mass layoffs, Twitter offices to stay off-limits for employees

Elon Musk is expanding the Twitter purge by commencing mass layoffs from Friday. A report claiming to have seen an internal mail from the company has suggested that Twitter will start the process as early as Friday. Employees will be intimated about their status via email. These actions come one week after Musk takes over the world’s biggest micro-blogging platform.

According to a report by Reuters, Twitter will send an email to the employees to inform them whether they have been laid off. The report also claims that the company will be temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access. The employees will be alerted about their status by 9 am Pacific Time (9:30 pm IST).

Due to the mass layoffs, Twitter will temporarily close the offices and revoke all badge access from the employees. The company is doing so in order to “help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

There is no official data on the number of employees Twitter is planning to layoffs. However, reports have suggested that the company might be staring at a 50 per cent workforce reduction. For context, Twitter has around 7,500 employees in total. The company might end up axing around 3500 jobs.

The top executives at Twitter were fired on the first day of Elon's Twitter takeover. The first ones to leave the company was Parag Agrawal, the former CEO, Ned Segal, the former CFO and even Vijaya Gadde, the former head of policy.

