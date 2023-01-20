As Netflix’s Reed Hastings steps down, meet the two new CEOs replacing him

Reed Hastings, the CEO and co-founder of Netflix, has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as CEO of the company. Hastings has been a driving force behind the company's success since its inception.

Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, has been instrumental in turning the company into a streaming giant, with over 208 million subscribers in over 190 countries. Under his leadership, Netflix revolutionized the way people watch television and movies, with a focus on original content and its ability to adapt to changing consumer demands.

The news of Hastings stepping down came right alongside the latest quarterly earnings of Netflix. "2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish," the company said in a letter announcing the fourth-quarter earnings.

The move will see Hastings transition to the role of executive chairman, while co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters will be taking over.

Meet the new CEOs

Ted Sarandos was the Chief Content Officer of Netflix and is now the co-CEO. He joined Netflix in 2000 and has played a key role in the company's growth and success. Sarandos is responsible for acquiring and producing content for the platform and is known for his ability to identify and secure hit shows and films.

Sarandos has played a major role in securing the rights to popular titles like "Stranger Things," "The Crown," and "Narcos," as well as critically acclaimed films like "Roma" and "The Irishman." Sarandos is also known for his ability to identify and nurture new talent, and for the development of original content that has become a staple of the Netflix brand.

In addition to his work at Netflix, Sarandos is also a dedicated philanthropist. He serves on the Board of Directors for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and is a member of the Executive Committee for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Greg Peters, the Chief Product Officer of Netflix is now the other co-CEO. He is responsible for the overall product experience of the platform. Peters oversees the development of new features and functionalities, as well as the user experience of the service. He is also responsible for the company's international expansion efforts and the development of localized content for different markets. Peters played a key role in shaping the future of Netflix and its position in the streaming industry.

One of Peters' most notable contributions to Netflix was his role in the development and launch of the company's streaming service. When Peters joined Netflix in 2008, the company was primarily focused on its DVD rental-by-mail business. However, Peters recognized the potential of streaming technology and pushed for the development of a streaming service that would allow customers to watch movies and TV shows online.

In addition to his work on streaming, Peters has also played a key role in the development and launch of other product initiatives at Netflix. For example, he was instrumental in the development of the company's recommendation algorithm, which helps users discover new content that they are likely to enjoy. He also played a key role in the development of the company's mobile app, which has become one of the most popular streaming apps on the market.

