Assam floods: Google launches crisis response efforts; details here

Tech giant Google has launched a series of crisis response efforts to help and ensure that the impacted individuals and communities of Assam, parts of North East India, and Bangladesh can cope and seek temporary relief from the onslaught of floods that has killed tens of lives and displaced millions.



Google has pitched for $500,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which will support all of the community-based organisations working to provide emergency support and long-term recovery in the affected regions.



The tech giant has offered support to organisations engaged in restoring households, food security through dry ration, direct cash assistance, and distribution of hygiene kits. To make things easier for the people wishing to donate and help, Google has also launched an SOS alert which sums up all the resources available such as from authoritative local and national sources to the top of search results.



Now, Google has made donations of funds towards relief projects in Assam easier; organisations such as Spots for Smile Foundation and Goonj are accessible on Google Pay for people outside the affected region to do their bit.



The recent heavy rainfalls swelled many rivers, and as a result, on June 17, eight rivers were flowing above high flood level, and three rivers were flowing above the danger level.



While the situation in Assam is improving slowly, with relief material being sent across and inundation slightly reducing, the death toll stands tall at 134. Over 25 lakh people have been displaced, and over 130 people have lost their lives.

