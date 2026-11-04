ASUS brings AI-powered ProArt laptops to India, but its top model costs a staggering ₹6.49 lakh

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ProArt P16 vs P14 - Configurations, features and India prices

The ProArt P16 has a 16-inch 4K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen, while the P14 gets a 14-inch 3K version. Both support 120Hz refresh rates and Pantone validation.

The P16 features a 20-core CPU, 6,144-core GPU and up to 128GB unified memory. Its 99.9Wh battery sits inside a 1.77kg body. The P14 has an 18-core CPU, 5,120-core GPU, 24GB memory and a 90Wh battery, weighing around 1.48kg. Both support over 1,000 AI-accelerated applications, including Adobe, Blender and ComfyUI, and include an ASUS HapticPad and ProArt Creator Hub.

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The P16’s 64GB and 128GB variants cost ₹4,99,990 and ₹6,49,990, respectively. Its 48GB version is coming soon. The P14 costs ₹3,29,990, while its Neo White variant is yet to become available. All listed laptop configurations come with 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

ASUS ProArt Mouse and Keyboard - Prices, availability and offers

ASUS has also introduced the ProArt Mouse MD301 at ₹8,499, with an 8,000 DPI sensor, six programmable buttons, a SmartShift scroll wheel and wired, wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. The ProArt Keyboard KD300 costs ₹14,999 and features a 65% layout, low-profile optical switches, four touch-panel modes and a rechargeable battery rated for up to 16 months. It arrives on November 14.

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The laptops are available from November 3 through ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon and ASUS Eshop. The mouse is also available through ROG Stores. Until November 30, laptop buyers can get 0% no-cost EMI starting at ₹13,750 per month, a two-year warranty extension and three-year damage protection for ₹99, an offer ASUS values at ₹6,599. The mouse and keyboard also come with free doorstep replacement support.