Asus laptops get huge price cuts up to 53% as part of Independence Day sales

Asus has rolled out a limited-time promotional campaign on its laptops in India, offering discounts of up to 53% as part of its Independence Day 2025 sale. The offers are available across several popular ASUS product lines, including the ROG, TUF, Vivobook, and Zenbook series.

The discounted prices will be applicable until 17 August 2025 and can be availed at major retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The promotional deals cover both gaming and premium productivity laptops. Here are some of the deals:

Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4): ₹32,990 after 30% discount (MRP ₹51,990)

Vivobook Go 15 (Ryzen 3 7320U, 16GB RAM): ₹33,990 after 27% discount (MRP ₹46,990)

Vivobook 16 (Ryzen AI 7 350, 16GB DDR5): ₹69,990 after 34% discount (MRP ₹93,990)

Vivobook 16 (Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GB RAM): ₹53,990 after 32% discount (MRP ₹72,990)

Vivobook S14 Flip (Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GB RAM): ₹63,990 after 33% discount (MRP ₹86,990)

Zenbook 14 OLED (Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB LPDDR5): ₹98,990 after 37% discount (MRP ₹1,35,990)

Zenbook 14 OLED (Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB LPDDR5): ₹1,17,990 after 37% discount (MRP ₹1,58,990)

Zenbook A14 OLED (Snapdragon X X1, 16GB LPDDR5X): ₹89,990 after 37% discount (MRP ₹1,22,990)

TUF F16 (Intel Core i5, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM): ₹69,990 after 39% discount (MRP ₹96,990)

TUF A15 (Ryzen 7, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM): ₹65,990 after 36% discount (MRP ₹89,990)

2025 TUF F16 (Intel Core i7-14650HX, RTX 5060): ₹1,39,990 after 24% discount (MRP ₹1,73,990)

2023 Strix SCAR 16 (Intel Core i9, RTX 4080, 32GB RAM): ₹2,29,990 after 46% discount (MRP ₹3,35,990)

2024 Strix SCAR 16 (Intel Core i9, RTX 4080): ₹2,94,990 after 18% discount (MRP ₹3,47,990)

Scar 16 (Intel Core Ultra 9, RTX 5080, 16GB): ₹3,79,990 after 20% discount (MRP ₹4,55,990)

As part of the festive offer, Asus is also providing additional incentives such as instant bank discounts of up to ₹3,000 on select cards and no-cost EMI options starting at ₹3,699. Customers purchasing during the sale period can also access extended warranty plans and exclusive merchandise starting at ₹99 through the official Asus Promo website.