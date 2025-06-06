Asus launches Fragrance Mouse that emits scent each time you use it

Asus has introduced an unconventional tech innovation in India with the launch of the Fragrance Mouse MD101, developed in collaboration with Indian fragrance house Eze Perfumes. The new device combines technology with aroma, offering users a multisensory computing experience.

The MD101 is equipped with a built-in, refillable fragrance chamber that emits a subtle scent while in use. As part of the partnership, Eze Perfumes has created an exclusive fragrance for the device. This scent opens with notes of peach, wormwood and freesia, transitions into rose, sandalwood and iris, and finishes with a base of musk, vanilla and amber. Each purchase of the mouse includes two vials of the fragrance blend, and users can easily switch or refill the scent through the removable vial system.

Designed with functionality in mind, the MD101 features a compact ergonomic build and is available in two colour options: Iridescent White and Rose Clay. It supports dual-mode wireless connectivity (Bluetooth 5.3 and RF 2.4 GHz), has adjustable DPI settings (1200, 1600, and 2400), and is tested for up to 10 million silent clicks. Its PTFE feet ensure smooth movement, and a single AA battery powers the device for up to 12 months under typical use.

The Fragrance Mouse MD101 is priced starting at ₹1,999 and is available via ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart and the ASUS E-shop.

ASUS also announced two new colour variants of its Marshmallow Keyboard KW100 - Rose Clay and Iridescent White. This ultra-slim keyboard offers scissor-switch keys with silent operation (below 50 dB), dual-device connectivity, and a dedicated Copilot key. With a compact 75% layout and spill-resistant design, the KW100 aims to cater to both aesthetics and practicality. It is priced from ₹2,499.