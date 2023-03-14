ASUS launches new range of laptops with AMD Ryzen 7000 series in India; check price, other details

Asus has announced the launch of its latest range of laptops with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series for the Indian market. The new range of laptops are aimed at young professionals, entrepreneurs, and lifestyle enthusiasts. The flagship ZenBook 14 OLED, VivoBook Series, and the latest VivoBook Go lineup are included in the new range of laptops. The ZenBook 14 OLED is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7030 series of processors with high 28W performance and up to 8 cores. Meanwhile, the VivoBook Go lineup is powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 7020 series of processors.

Asus Zenbook OLED Laptops

The ZenBook 14 OLED is a lightweight, and compact laptop with an all-metal design and military-grade US MIL-STD 810H durability. It has a thickness of 16.9mm and weighs only 1.39 kgs. The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 resolution 16:10 HDR OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate that opens to a complete 180-degree.

The device has up to 1 TB SSD along with a RAM of 16 GB. The backlit keyboard hosts a fingerprint scanner in the power button for discrete biometric security. The ZenBook 14 OLED also sports a multitude of ports with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI 2.1, and a Micro SD card reader. The laptop will be available in Jade Black color and starts from INR 89,990.

Asus Vivobook Laptop Series

ASUS has also introduced the VivoBook Classic family with VivoBook 14/15 OLED and VivoBook 16 models starting from Rs 55,990. The pricing of the new VivoBook Go 14 starts from Rs 42,990, the VivoBook Go 15 OLED from Rs 50,990, and VivoBook 15X OLED at Rs 66,990. These laptops will be sold online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital).

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “With the aim & vision to tap the number 1 position in the Consumer Notebook segment in India in 2023, we are focused on introducing the latest tech innovations across categories. Over the past few years, the PC industry has seen exponential growth in India. Today, we have announced the launch of our iconic lineup of laptops bringing unparalleled performance, portability, and value to the budget notebook market of India by introducing Zenbook 14 OLED, VivoBook Go Series, and VivoBook classic family revamped with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series.”

