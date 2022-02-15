Asus launches ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro in India: Here are all details

Asus on Tuesday launched Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro in India. Both the new gaming phones, which will join Asus' repertoire, will be powered by Snapdragon 888+. The SoC is going to be paired with Adreno 660 GPU.

Both Asus ROG Phone 5s devices have certain specifications in common but their price points are different. The devices were announced globally in August last year and have finally been brought to India.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro specs

Both Asus ROG Phone 5s devices are dual-SIM smartphones and run Android 11 with ROG UI on top out-of-the-box. The smartphones feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED screens with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch-sampling rate. The screen also has a 1ms response time, 24ms touch latency, along with HDR10+ support and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

The smartphones have 2.5D served glass with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and "the display duties are handled by a Pixelworks i6 processor". One of the areas where Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro differ is that the latter has a PMOLED display panel on the back with ROG Vision support.

The smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 888+ paired with Adreno 660 GPU. Asus ROG Phone 5s has 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, while Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro has 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Both the devices have triple camera setups on the back with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 24MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphones have dual front stereo speakers along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Connectivity options on Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors on the smartphones include GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NaviC, accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, under-display fingerprint sensor, and a gyroscope. They also have ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and a grip press.

The smartphones are powered by a dual-cell 6,000mah battery with 30W fast charging support.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro price

Asus ROG Phone 5s is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999. Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro is priced at Rs 79,999 and comes in only one model.

Asus ROG Phone 5s comes in phantom black and storm white colour options, while ROG Phone 5s Pro is going to be available in a single phantom black colour option.

Both the smartphones will go on sale on February 18 on Flipkart.

