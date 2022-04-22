Asus launches two new Zenbooks, unveils new logo

Asus has launched two new laptops adding to the Zenbook line. One is an AMD-powered Zenbook and the other is an Intel Arc workstation. The AMD Zenbook 13 S joins Asus’ growing lineup of 13-inch OLED laptops, and the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is a convertible laptop that is powered by the 12th-Gen Core processors and an Arc GPU.

The Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED doesn’t look very different from the other 13-inch Asus Zenbooks, and is going to be available in four colours - Ponder Blue, Aqua Celadon, Refined White, and Vestige Beige. The big external change here is that the company has dropped the ‘Asus’ logo that’s been prominent on Zenbooks, and has replaced it with a new arrow-shaped logo.

The Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED features a 2.8K 16:10 touchscreen with a 0.2ms response time and promises 550 nits of peak brightness. For connectivity, there is an audio jack, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports for DisplayPort support and power supply. But there is no USB-A.

This laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 6000 processors - a Ryzen 5 6600U or a Ryzen 7 6800U. It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 1TB of storage.

Asus has not revealed a price or a release date for this device, but its 13.9-inch Zenbook S (with no OLED) is currently available for $1,699.98 (Rs 1,29,916.55 approx) so this new one might be priced around that.

The Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is “more of a workstation device” and is powered by 12th-Gen processors up to a Core i7-12700H and Arc GPUs up to an A370M. It has a 15.6-inch screen with 2880 x 1620 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It has 1TB of storage space and up to 16GB of memory.

Asus has not revealed any more details about this laptop either, but the older Zenbook 15 Flip with Nvidia GPU is currently available for $1,499 (Rs 11,45,57.18 approx).

We expect Asus to share some more details about these devices soon.

