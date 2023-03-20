ASUS ProArt Mouse (MD300) launched in India with a unique dial; check price, features, availability

Asus has recently launched its latest mouse, the ProArt Mouse (MD300), in India. The new mouse comes equipped with three buttons and a high-performance sensor that tracks at up to 4200 dpi for precision. It also boasts a battery life of 5 months.

One of the standout features of the ProArt Mouse is the ASUS Dial, which enables precise settings with ease. The ASUS Dial scrolls through 100 lines per revolution and the company claims that it is five times more durable than ordinary scrolls on a mouse.

ASUS claims that the Dial lasts 5X longer than traditional mouse scrolls. ASUS ProArt Mouse will be available from 20th March 2023 at a price of Rs 8,499. ASUS has further expanded its accessories line with two new bags, the ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 and the EOS 2 Shoulder bag.

The ASUS ProArt Mouse features three buttons. The mouse has a large, independent middle key that is changeable with a gaming-graded switch and offers the same feel for both left- and right-side clicks.

Also read: ASUS launches new range of laptops with AMD Ryzen 7000 series in India; check price, other details

The sensor on the mouse tracks at up to 4200 dpi even when used on a glass surface. The mouse supports dual connectivity with support for both RF and Bluetooth standards. One can connect with up to 4 devices, allowing the user to juggle smoothly between multiple devices.

The ASUS ProArt Mouse also features fast charging. The company claims that a 1-minute charge can last for up to 8 hours of battery life and when fully charged, it can last up to 150 days.

ASUS ProArt Mouse Price and Availability

The ProArt Mouse is available in India for Rs 8,499 on ASUS’s own website, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Shops, and ROG Stores. With its advanced features and long battery life, the ProArt Mouse is sure to be a popular choice among tech enthusiasts.

The ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 will be available from March 20, 2023 at a price of Rs 20,990, while the EOS 2 Shoulder bag will be available from April 1, 2023, with prices starting at Rs 899.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “ASUS always strives to enhance the customer experience at every step and accessories play a key role in reflecting the users’ lifestyle and aspirations. Given the positive response we have received from our community on this segment in 2022, we are all set to further expand our accessories line-up by introducing productivity-oriented products such as ASUS ProArt Mouse, ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 and EOS 2 Shoulder Bag.”

Also read: Asus ExpertBook B7 review: A 'flippable' choice for a flexible professional