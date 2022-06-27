Asus ROG Phone 6 is set to launch soon and here’s what we know about it

Asus is all set to launch the new ROG gaming smartphone next month - the ROG Phone 6. The ROG Phone 6 succeeds the ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5S and it is going to be one of the first devices to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

The gaming device is scheduled to launch on July 5 and in the run-up to the event, the company itself has shared some details regarding its new flagship. Rounding it all up, here’s what we know about the ROG Phone 6 so far -

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to have a design similar to what we’ve seen on the older ROG phones. The camera island on the back of the device is going to share space with a second screen along with the ROG logo. The ROG Phone 6 design is a more symmetric one, as we saw on TENAA, than the older phones.

The smartphone has been spotted online on Geekbench, 3C, and TENAA giving us a good idea about its specifications. Asus is going to launched the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro and both the devices are going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

World's 1st IPX4 gaming phone.

Coming Soon.



Tune in on July 5 to know more ▶️ https://t.co/G3oahMoh4Y#ROGPhone6 pic.twitter.com/LOsmA4Z22C — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 24, 2022

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 1665Hz refresh rate. It is also going to come with a 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and feature a 64MP camera on the back.

The smartphones should be powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge support. The devices are expected to bring in two USB Type-C charging ports, one on the bottom, and one on the side to charge the device even while on landscape mode.

Asus announced recently that the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are both going to be splash-resistant when they shared a tweet that called the devices the “world’s 1st IPX4 gaming phone.