Asus ROG Phone 6 is set to launch soon and here’s what we know about it

Asus is going to launch the new gaming smartphone next month along with new gaming accessories.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 as spotted in TENAA The Asus ROG Phone 6 as spotted in TENAA

Asus is all set to launch the new ROG gaming smartphone next month - the ROG Phone 6. The ROG Phone 6 succeeds the ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5S and it is going to be one of the first devices to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

The gaming device is scheduled to launch on July 5 and in the run-up to the event, the company itself has shared some details regarding its new flagship. Rounding it all up, here’s what we know about the ROG Phone 6 so far -

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to have a design similar to what we’ve seen on the older ROG phones. The camera island on the back of the device is going to share space with a second screen along with the ROG logo. The ROG Phone 6 design is a more symmetric one, as we saw on TENAA, than the older phones.

The smartphone has been spotted online on Geekbench, 3C, and TENAA giving us a good idea about its specifications. Asus is going to launched the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro and both the devices are going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 1665Hz refresh rate. It is also going to come with a 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and feature a 64MP camera on the back.

The smartphones should be powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge support. The devices are expected to bring in two USB Type-C charging ports, one on the bottom, and one on the side to charge the device even while on landscape mode.

Asus announced recently that the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are both going to be splash-resistant when they shared a tweet that called the devices the “world’s 1st IPX4 gaming phone.

