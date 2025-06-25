Asus ROG Strix G16 and TUF Gaming F16 launched in India with NVIDIA RTX 5050 GPUs

Asus has launched two new laptops – the TUF Gaming F16 and the ROG Strix G16 in India. Both are powered by the newly introduced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card. In addition to these new models, the company has also updated the existing 2024 ROG Strix G16 (G614) with the same GPU, broadening its lineup of high-performance gaming devices in the country.

The new ROG Strix G16 (G615) is equipped with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 5050 8GB GPU. It features a 16-inch 2.5K 240Hz anti-glare ROG Nebula display with 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy and 500 nits brightness. Other features include 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a 90WHrs battery, and a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. It is priced at ₹1,59,990 and is available via offline and online channels including Flipkart and Asus’s official e-store.

The refreshed ROG Strix G16 (G614) now comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor offering up to 16 TOPS AI performance, paired with the RTX 5050 GPU. It includes a 165Hz FHD+ anti-glare display with 100% sRGB colour coverage, a per-key RGB keyboard, and a dedicated Copilot key for AI integration. This model is priced at ₹1,44,990.

The TUF Gaming F16 caters to users seeking a reliable gaming experience at a lower price. It features an Intel Core i5-13450HX processor, RTX 5050 GPU, 16-inch FHD+ 165Hz display, and a backlit keyboard with Copilot support. It also packs a 90WHrs battery and is available starting at ₹1,24,990.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, said, “With the introduction of RTX 5050-powered models across both our ROG and TUF series, we are ensuring that high-performance gaming, AI-readiness, and immersive visuals are accessible across multiple price points and use cases.”

Availability

All three models will be sold via major offline retailers including Asus Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and authorised partners. Online availability spans Flipkart, Amazon, and ASUS’s official website.